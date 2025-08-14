 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596161 Edited 14 August 2025 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📢 Today’s Update 🛠️

🔹 Movement key has been changed from W to Space for more intuitive control.
🔹 Speed tick increased from 1.5 to 3, removing the “stuck” effect while moving.
💬 We would like specific feedback on this change — does it feel like an improvement?

