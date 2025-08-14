📢 Today’s Update 🛠️
🔹 Movement key has been changed from W to Space for more intuitive control.
🔹 Speed tick increased from 1.5 to 3, removing the “stuck” effect while moving.
💬 We would like specific feedback on this change — does it feel like an improvement?
Major update - W to Space, Tick 1.5 to 3
