Changes



Enchanting with soul activity should now cause less problems in other places.





Fixed some problems with ancient mine, it should now also be slightly weighted to higher tier ores.





Fixed a problem where soul power from reincarnating was still old rates.





Fixed a problem in the shop where you couldn't exchange shards when you have exactly 5 shards





Bounty Panel should now properly reset after reincarnating, no longer requiring a restart.





Next qi gained should now update properly when toggle-ing cultivation array





Fixed some puppets having wrong tier and name





Xp in ancient mine buffed by 40%





Random damage against layer in ancient mine is now less random, the range of damage is smaller, but still based on your mining level.





Added size prefix to ancient mine name. This was already internal just not shown.





Fixed time this reincarnation stat not counting.





Fixed a problem with array and dao soul activity not showing progress bar correctly.





Greetings fellow cultivators here is another batch of fixes.I forgot to mention last patch that i also added drop rate % in adventure panel. I was to focused on the collection log so i forgot. Let me know if they seems to work as intended.