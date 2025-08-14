 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596128
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators here is another batch of fixes.

I forgot to mention last patch that i also added drop rate % in adventure panel. I was to focused on the collection log so i forgot. Let me know if they seems to work as intended.

Changes



  • Enchanting with soul activity should now cause less problems in other places.

  • Fixed some problems with ancient mine, it should now also be slightly weighted to higher tier ores.

  • Fixed a problem where soul power from reincarnating was still old rates.

  • Fixed a problem in the shop where you couldn't exchange shards when you have exactly 5 shards

  • Bounty Panel should now properly reset after reincarnating, no longer requiring a restart.

  • Next qi gained should now update properly when toggle-ing cultivation array

  • Fixed some puppets having wrong tier and name

  • Xp in ancient mine buffed by 40%

  • Random damage against layer in ancient mine is now less random, the range of damage is smaller, but still based on your mining level.

  • Added size prefix to ancient mine name. This was already internal just not shown.

  • Fixed time this reincarnation stat not counting.

  • Fixed a problem with array and dao soul activity not showing progress bar correctly.

