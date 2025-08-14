I forgot to mention last patch that i also added drop rate % in adventure panel. I was to focused on the collection log so i forgot. Let me know if they seems to work as intended.
Changes
- Enchanting with soul activity should now cause less problems in other places.
- Fixed some problems with ancient mine, it should now also be slightly weighted to higher tier ores.
- Fixed a problem where soul power from reincarnating was still old rates.
- Fixed a problem in the shop where you couldn't exchange shards when you have exactly 5 shards
- Bounty Panel should now properly reset after reincarnating, no longer requiring a restart.
- Next qi gained should now update properly when toggle-ing cultivation array
- Fixed some puppets having wrong tier and name
- Xp in ancient mine buffed by 40%
- Random damage against layer in ancient mine is now less random, the range of damage is smaller, but still based on your mining level.
- Added size prefix to ancient mine name. This was already internal just not shown.
- Fixed time this reincarnation stat not counting.
- Fixed a problem with array and dao soul activity not showing progress bar correctly.
