14 August 2025 Build 19596126 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:26:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added first firearm \[Pistol]

  • Added \[Pistol Ammo]

  • Added scrap mining with 50% chance (metal sheets at the factory)

  • Added Effect of bullets hitting zombies

  • Added new craft in the workbench \[Pistol]

  • Added new craft in the workbench \[Pistol Ammo]

  • Added to loot spawn \[Pistol Ammo]

  • Decreased the chance of bleeding after being hit by a zombie from 75% to 50%

  • Decreased the amount of required resources for all building objects by 25%

  • Decreased the amount of resources required for all crafts in the Workbench by 25–50%

  • Weapon parts now take up 4 slots instead of 6

  • Shadow Optimization \[+FPS]

  • Tree Optimization \[+FPS]

  • Several minor fixes

