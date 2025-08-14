Added first firearm \[Pistol]
Added \[Pistol Ammo]
Added scrap mining with 50% chance (metal sheets at the factory)
Added Effect of bullets hitting zombies
Added new craft in the workbench \[Pistol]
Added new craft in the workbench \[Pistol Ammo]
Added to loot spawn \[Pistol Ammo]
Decreased the chance of bleeding after being hit by a zombie from 75% to 50%
Decreased the amount of required resources for all building objects by 25%
Decreased the amount of resources required for all crafts in the Workbench by 25–50%
Weapon parts now take up 4 slots instead of 6
Shadow Optimization \[+FPS]
Tree Optimization \[+FPS]
Several minor fixes
Changed files in this update