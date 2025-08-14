Alongside various fixes, this update brings a fresh new intro cinematic, giving players an introduction to the world and story of The Book of Aaru.

New addition:

Added cutscene with an introduction to the story

This cutscene will play once on every newly created save slot, aswell as already existing ones

The cutscene also includes localized subtitles for all 11 languages.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where entering a dungeon under Time Bending ability would cause a situation, where permanent game slowdown occured, as if the Time Bending ability was active

Fixed issue with sound distortion after repeatedly entering and leaving the Time Bending ability

UI sounds are now controllable through the master slider in options (as well as their dedicated UI slider)

Further prevention against enemies pausing in actions implemented

Popup about the tutorial no longer shown again if chosen to skip the tutorial after the game reloads

Gamepad aim assistance popup shown only once per save slot

Gilbert Pembroke's dialogue now properly reflects his lines

HUB restoration now saves properly after purchasing new stages of restoration

We hope you enjoy the improvements, and we truly appreciate all feedback and the continued support from you, the players of Aaru!

