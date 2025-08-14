 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596034 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alongside various fixes, this update brings a fresh new intro cinematic, giving players an introduction to the world and story of The Book of Aaru.

New addition:

Added cutscene with an introduction to the story

  • This cutscene will play once on every newly created save slot, aswell as already existing ones

  • The cutscene also includes localized subtitles for all 11 languages.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where entering a dungeon under Time Bending ability would cause a situation, where permanent game slowdown occured, as if the Time Bending ability was active

  • Fixed issue with sound distortion after repeatedly entering and leaving the Time Bending ability

  • UI sounds are now controllable through the master slider in options (as well as their dedicated UI slider)

  • Further prevention against enemies pausing in actions implemented

  • Popup about the tutorial no longer shown again if chosen to skip the tutorial after the game reloads

  • Gamepad aim assistance popup shown only once per save slot

  • Gilbert Pembroke's dialogue now properly reflects his lines

  • HUB restoration now saves properly after purchasing new stages of restoration

We hope you enjoy the improvements, and we truly appreciate all feedback and the continued support from you, the players of Aaru!

You can also watch the Intro on our youtube!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQW8NsjlhQM

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2092971
  • Loading history…
