This update includes :
Engine is updated to 5.6.1
A new shader compilation page
Memory optimization
Frame time optimization
Pack size optimization
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
This update includes :
Engine is updated to 5.6.1
A new shader compilation page
Memory optimization
Frame time optimization
Pack size optimization
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update