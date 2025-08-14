 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19596009
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes :

  • Engine is updated to 5.6.1

  • A new shader compilation page

  • Memory optimization

  • Frame time optimization

  • Pack size optimization

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3829121
