Hi everyone,

So this is it: Knightica is OUT NOW on all platforms, with a 20% discount here on Steam and an extra discount for owners of one of Goblinz Publishing’s hits, Hero's Hour!



We’re also offering a 10% discount for the Backpack Battles + Knightica bundle and the Gladiator Guild Manager + Knightica bundle!

It’s all about big deals out there, so make sure to check the Knightica Steam page for more information!



The journey has been awesome so far, and we’d like to thank once again all our Playtesters, reviewers, and wishlisters. Thanks to your heartwarming feedback on the demo, we’ve been able to offer you the most polished version of Knightica, and we just can’t wait for you to dive in and share your feedback on the full version!



If you're attending Gamescom, come day hi and celebrate with us! We're located in the Indie Arena Booth zone until Sunday and we would be thrilled to celebrate with you in real life!

Welll, enough talking. Play the full version of Knightica NOW! 💟

