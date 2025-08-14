 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19595974 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Ship Orientation which provides the forward direction vector, the up direction vector and the right direction vector of the ship. It also provides a quaternion value of the ships current rotation.
- Added Rotate Vector module - you can now rotate a vector by a quaternion
- Added Quaternion Multiply Module - you can now multiply two quaternions together
- Added Vector split module - duplicates an input vector to 3 output ports

- Fixed cables losing their colour if dragged into the inventory but not released
- Fixed pad camera from continuing to capture when placed in pocket

