- Added Ship Orientation which provides the forward direction vector, the up direction vector and the right direction vector of the ship. It also provides a quaternion value of the ships current rotation.
- Added Rotate Vector module - you can now rotate a vector by a quaternion
- Added Quaternion Multiply Module - you can now multiply two quaternions together
- Added Vector split module - duplicates an input vector to 3 output ports
- Fixed cables losing their colour if dragged into the inventory but not released
- Fixed pad camera from continuing to capture when placed in pocket
1.2.1.0 - New Vector modules and Quaternions!!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update