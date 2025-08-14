Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.
We have implemented the following updates in our client update.
● What's New
1. Update courses
19 additional courses have been updated.
hiphop Connection \[4/5/6/8]
Groove Park Evening7 Pass \[4/5/6/8]
AM 5:24 - Altair Vista, Club Lounge \[4/5/6/8]
PM 9:42 - Ferris Hills \[4/5/6/8]
LUCKY 777 SUMMER SPECIAL \[SP]
MaeLog Ⅰ \[5]
Set out in search of the records of Mae \[ma.e] (마에), remembered as a legendary figure.
Disciple of Mae \[4]
Rumor has it there are disciples who have inherited Mae’s \[ma.e] (마에) spirit. Yet they may be bound by rules even stricter than those of their master.
2. Multiplayer Observer View
In MULTIPLAYER’s Party Mode and Battle Mode, when there are two players, the observer view will be activated for spectators.
Observers can view the current detailed information of each player.
3. Additional Improvements
The BGA for AZURE EXPRESSION DLC's "AXION" song has been updated.
The sorting has been added to the list of songs in course mode
Program optimization and server stabilization operations
Thanks.
