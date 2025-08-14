 Skip to content
14 August 2025
Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.
We have implemented the following updates in our client update.

● What's New

1. Update courses

19 additional courses have been updated.

  • hiphop Connection \[4/5/6/8]

  • Groove Park Evening7 Pass \[4/5/6/8]

  • AM 5:24 - Altair Vista, Club Lounge \[4/5/6/8]

  • PM 9:42 - Ferris Hills \[4/5/6/8]

  • LUCKY 777 SUMMER SPECIAL \[SP]

  • MaeLog Ⅰ \[5]

    • Set out in search of the records of Mae \[ma.e] (마에), remembered as a legendary figure.

  • Disciple of Mae \[4]

    • Rumor has it there are disciples who have inherited Mae’s \[ma.e] (마에) spirit. Yet they may be bound by rules even stricter than those of their master.

2. Multiplayer Observer View

  • In MULTIPLAYER’s Party Mode and Battle Mode, when there are two players, the observer view will be activated for spectators.

  • Observers can view the current detailed information of each player.

3. Additional Improvements

  • The BGA for AZURE EXPRESSION DLC's "AXION" song has been updated.

  • The sorting has been added to the list of songs in course mode

  • Program optimization and server stabilization operations

Thanks.

