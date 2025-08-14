I finally have another update after more than a month! This is likely the first major update for Petmate. Let's see what's new in v0.5.1!

What's New in This Version

Model

First, there's a big change to the Dass model. Previously, it was a 2D model, but in v0.5.1, we've updated it to a 3D model. This lays the groundwork for more exciting and lifelike interactions in the future.

Interactions

Dass used to have virtually no interactions (other than following your cursor), but now you can:

Drag Dass around. You'll notice she struggles and resists.

If you have a window open, Dass may walk directly to the top of it and sit down. Once she's there, she'll stay on top of the window, no matter how you drag it, until you move her.

Dass will now randomly move around your desktop.

We'll be adding more interactions in the future, but for now, these three are supported.

Custom Voice

In version v0.5.1, the model finally supports custom voices. Owners can update to the latest version and check out the detailed custom voice tutorial. The best part is, it's free. You can customize any voice you want, and it's incredibly fast and convenient. Have fun controlling Dass's voice!

Chat

We spent some time completely overhauling the chat interface. Now, message display is much smoother, and the UI looks cleaner and more comfortable. Dass's replies also have voice now, though you can choose to disable it.

User Manual

Since this is a major update with many changes, including a completely different UI, we've also provided a built-in user manual. This will help new users get started with Petmate quickly.

Convenient Features

Now, when you right-click the Petmate icon to minimize it, you'll find a wide range of convenient features for owners to explore.

Optional "Always On Top"

Many owners requested a way to control whether the Dass model is always on top of other windows. We've added this feature in the new version. Now, you can freely choose whether you want Dass to stay on top of all your windows.

UI Changes

The UI design has been completely revamped, but thanks to the user manual, the new interface is much more intuitive to use.

More Reasonable Numerical Settings

In this version, we've completely revised the game's numerical settings. We've redesigned all the items, activities, and wishes. Throughout the raising process, you should no longer run into the same shortages as before; the new numerical settings are much better than the previous ones.

Offline Standalone Mode

Previously, Petmate required an internet connection to play. In version v0.5.1, we now support playing in an offline environment. If you've played Petmate before, we recommend having an internet connection the first time you open the new version to save your old data. However, it's also fine if you open it offline; you can still restore your data later.

Future Plans