14 August 2025 Build 19595750 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


[GENERAL]
  • Added Game Modifier Scale in prison (place items on it to modify the gameplay)
  • Added "More Spiders" game modifier
  • Added "Peaceful" game modifier
  • Added a new prison item to the shop - Peaceful Egg
  • Added phone notifications for missed calls
  • Added blocking attacks with various items (blocks 75% of the damage when facing the spider, but damages the item by 10% and has a higher chance of being stolen)
  • Added Spice requirement to Cooked Fish recipe
  • Made spider ragdolls float in water
  • Added black bars when spectating
  • Added host being able to skip waiting for players (in case a player disconnects while loading, to avoid getting stuck)
  • Increased Paper Note price
  • Added Jerry sound effects and made it more visible when triggered
  • Added converting escaped chars
  • Increased net interpolation speed


[FIXES]
  • Fixed struggling on the top edge when climbing ladders
  • Fixed the Lighthouse hill sometimes having a gap under it
  • Fixed floating trees and rocks at the Lighthouse
  • Fixed not being able to perform other actions while leaning or emoting, such as picking up items, pushing, using phone, steering the car
  • Fixed water shore ghosting effect when moving
  • Fixed water rendering over particles
  • Fixed non-host prison items showing x0 count and 0% capacity
  • Fixed prison items selling for 0 monies
  • Fixed Cake recipe missing Oven in the list
  • Fixed non-hosts not able to place item in prison from Storage Box further down the grid
  • Fixed spider not knocking back boat
  • Updated Extend Wall description explaining that it drops as an item

