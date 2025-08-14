[GENERAL]
- Added Game Modifier Scale in prison (place items on it to modify the gameplay)
- Added "More Spiders" game modifier
- Added "Peaceful" game modifier
- Added a new prison item to the shop - Peaceful Egg
- Added phone notifications for missed calls
- Added blocking attacks with various items (blocks 75% of the damage when facing the spider, but damages the item by 10% and has a higher chance of being stolen)
- Added Spice requirement to Cooked Fish recipe
- Made spider ragdolls float in water
- Added black bars when spectating
- Added host being able to skip waiting for players (in case a player disconnects while loading, to avoid getting stuck)
- Increased Paper Note price
- Added Jerry sound effects and made it more visible when triggered
- Added converting escaped chars
- Increased net interpolation speed
[FIXES]
- Fixed struggling on the top edge when climbing ladders
- Fixed the Lighthouse hill sometimes having a gap under it
- Fixed floating trees and rocks at the Lighthouse
- Fixed not being able to perform other actions while leaning or emoting, such as picking up items, pushing, using phone, steering the car
- Fixed water shore ghosting effect when moving
- Fixed water rendering over particles
- Fixed non-host prison items showing x0 count and 0% capacity
- Fixed prison items selling for 0 monies
- Fixed Cake recipe missing Oven in the list
- Fixed non-hosts not able to place item in prison from Storage Box further down the grid
- Fixed spider not knocking back boat
- Updated Extend Wall description explaining that it drops as an item
Changed files in this update