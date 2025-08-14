 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals The Bazaar THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19595671 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates in this patch:

  • The card descriptions have been simplified, making them easier to understand at a glance with clear icons.

  • There is now an explanation of each part of the card when you hover it. This can be turned off with the icon on the card, if you don't like it.

  • There was an issue with the pause menu when playing with controller, which has been resolved

  • The game should now be less likely to crash unexpectedly

  • When you start dragging card, the wrong (X) was shown sometimes - this is now fixed

  • Taget arrow used to get stuck on screen, which is no longer the case

  • You are now reminded when you have a new plushie

  • The Undo button has been moved in the end of encounter screen, to decrease risk of clicking it accidentally

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link