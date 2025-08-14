Updates in this patch:
The card descriptions have been simplified, making them easier to understand at a glance with clear icons.
There is now an explanation of each part of the card when you hover it. This can be turned off with the icon on the card, if you don't like it.
There was an issue with the pause menu when playing with controller, which has been resolved
The game should now be less likely to crash unexpectedly
When you start dragging card, the wrong (X) was shown sometimes - this is now fixed
Taget arrow used to get stuck on screen, which is no longer the case
You are now reminded when you have a new plushie
The Undo button has been moved in the end of encounter screen, to decrease risk of clicking it accidentally
Changed files in this update