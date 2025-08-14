Updates in this patch:

The card descriptions have been simplified, making them easier to understand at a glance with clear icons.

There is now an explanation of each part of the card when you hover it. This can be turned off with the icon on the card, if you don't like it.

There was an issue with the pause menu when playing with controller, which has been resolved

The game should now be less likely to crash unexpectedly

When you start dragging card, the wrong (X) was shown sometimes - this is now fixed

Taget arrow used to get stuck on screen, which is no longer the case

You are now reminded when you have a new plushie