Hi all,

In this update, everything is about a new competition: the Europe Cup.

The teams placed 2nd to 5th will participate, unless the normal cup winner is not part of them. That team will then replace the 5th. The competition ties into the game like the others and takes place during the season. Results can be viewed in the stats screen, the main sponsor will pay an extra sum (subject to negotiation), etc.

It is a simple knockout tournament for 32 teams from Europe. For that, new teams from different countries have been added to the game. For modders: all teams will now be loaded from their respective league files. The old file with all international teams will be replaced by them. That is also one step closer to more parallel leagues for later updates. Right now, you can't use custom international leagues, so you have to edit the original files. Be aware that those can be overwritten by later, bigger updates. But right now, the files only contain a handful of teams (max. 5) to support the Europe Cup.

Winning the trophy will also put it in your virtual showcase, as well as bring you a new Steam achievement. I hope you completionists won't mind ;-)

Old savegames should still work, but the cup will only initiate in the upcoming season. For that, the international teams from the savegame will be replaced by the new ones.

Further content of this update:

There are now keyboard shortcuts for the menu items: using F1 to F8, you can quickly access any screen. There is one issue, you can use these even if you don't see the menu, e.g. in an event screen. That will be fixed asap.

Yellow cards will reset in a new season. First, to mirror the real world rules, and second, to stabilize savegames, that could have issues in rare cases with those cards.

There will be a warning if you want to continue to the next match, and have less than 11 players set

There were bug fixes here and there as well

Have fun hunting for the new trophy :-)