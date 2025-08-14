Experience this genre-defining Warhammer 40,000 classic in all its blood-soaked glory, including four complete campaigns, nine classically depicted factions, and over 100 skirmish maps – all in one game.

Developed by Relic Entertainment, this is the iconic Dawn of War as players remember it, optimized for modern hardware. The award-winning real-time strategy game has been improved and enhanced while remaining faithful to the grimdark original.

So, what is included in the Definitive Edition?

Everything – all in one game!

Nine full factions from across the galaxy, classically depicted

The transhuman warriors of the Space Marines bring the Emperor’s fury from orbit.

The savage Orks smash through all their foes with abandon.

The mystical Eldar strike from hiding with weapons of incomparable elegance.

The twisted force of Chaos marries the power of daemons and heretic Space Marines alike.

The mechanized Imperial Guard roll their mighty tanks across the battlefield.

The high-tech Tau deploy powerful mechanized battle suits and fearsome Kroot warriors.

The ancient Necrons rise from the sands to eliminate all life.

The foul Dark Eldar swoop from the skies to steal away their victims.

The pious Sisters of Battle purge the foes of mankind without mercy.

Four Full Campaigns

Command the Blood Ravens as they face the deadly fall of Tartarus in the original Dawn of War campaign.

Lead the Winter Assault on Lorn V, guiding either the forces of Order (Imperial Guard and Eldar) or Disorder (Orks and Chaos) in a race to recover a mighty Titan war machine.

Conquer the planet Kronus during the Dark Crusade, a non-linear strategic campaign playable as classic Space Marines, Imperial Guard, Eldar, Orks, Chaos, Tau, or Necrons.

Weather the Soulstorm in the Kaurava System, in a second non-linear campaign, this time playable as any of the nine factions.

Frantic Multiplayer

Play 2 to 8 player multiplayer, either in teams or in free-for-all automatch

Choose from many modes and numerous maps.

Take control of the action in Custom Games and set your own rules for war

Solo Skirmish

Play as your favorite army in solo skirmish to dominate the enemy A.I.

Fully customize match settings

Pick from over 100 maps

What’s new and improved?

Full 4K resolution Upgraded unit and world textures – 4x the originals

Upgraded from x32-bit to x64-bit platform

Compatible with 20-years of lovingly crafted mods

Includes Classic Hotkeys, Grid Hotkeys and Modern Hotkeys presets

Image based lighting enables a higher level of fidelity, while retaining the classic experience

Improved world lighting, unit reflections, improved shadows, new unit gloss and emissive lighting will faithfully enhance the game

Improved gameplay camera shows the battlefield like never before

Increased draw distance allows for a more cinematic experience

HUD and screen layout optimized for modern resolutions

Widescreen support (up to 21:9 fully supported – note that wider resolutions will work, though they may see some discrepancies from standard resolutions – please let us know if you encounter any issues!)

Post Launch

While the game is available today, we are continuing to fix bugs and make some additional improvements. We will also be monitoring the game’s performance across different hardware specifications to ensure it is running optimally. We aim to release any critical hot fixes as needed, with subsequent patches rolling out over the course of August & September 2025. Please note that these patches will not be focused on additional content or multiplayer balance changes, but on resolving or improving high priority bugs and features.

Play it today!

New players can experience where this classic franchise began, and veterans can relive the magic of this seminal Warhammer 40,000 title. Be sure to join our official Discord to discuss the Definitive Edition and find others to play with, and if you’re encountering any technical problems or wish to report a bug, please submit a new request here .

GeForce NOW Support

Dawn of War - Definitive Edition will be available via GeForce NOW on day one. GeForce NOW delivers the firepower needed to join the frontlines without having to wait for downloads or installs. Players can leap straight into battle, resume campaigns and join multiplayer chaos with just a few clicks. No frames lost to underpowered hardware — every skirmish, every decisive strike is rendered in full glory in the cloud.

FAQ

Q: What platforms will Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition be available for?

A: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition will be available for PC on Steam and GOG storefronts. The game can also be streamed via GeForce NOW.

Q: How much will Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition cost?

A: USD$29.99

Q: I own the Dawn of War – Anniversary Edition, do I get a discount?

A: Yes! There will be a 30% discount for players who own the Anniversary Edition on Steam or GOG.

Q: Is there cross play between the Steam and GOG versions of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition?

A: Yes! Both platforms can play multiplayer together in any way (automatch, custom games, etc.) though players cannot use friend invites across platforms.

Q: Is there cross play between the Definitive Edition and the Anniversary Edition (legacy)?

A: There is no cross play between Dawn of War: Definitive Edition and Dawn of War: Anniversary Edition (legacy). These are different games with different code bases. Multiplayer in RTS games is deterministic - meaning the game has to occur in lockstep on every player's machine, and this isn't feasible due to improvements we have made, such as moving from a 32-bit to a 64-bit architecture or changes to improve pathfinding.

Q: Will you be adding any new content or post-launch DLC?

A: Our focus has been on delivering the ultimate Dawn of War experience – that means everything players know and love from the original game all in one package. Our primary goal has been to optimize Dawn of War for modern hardware; however, we are already planning additional patches to address high priority bugs and some legacy gameplay issues.

Q: How do I use mods with Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition?

A: We want to say a huge thank you to our community modders who we have been working with for many months. They've put in a lot of work both in helping us to support legacy mods, and in readying their own mods for the Definitive Edition. It is important to note that this is a different game with different tech from the Anniversary Edition. Please read the following guide to understand how to use modded content in Dawn of War - Definitive Edition. Be sure to share any feedback you have about this guide to help improve it for other players, and we will adjust it accordingly.

Q: Is there a Known Issues list with planned fixes?

A: These are the Known Issues at launch that the team is targeting to improve during the course of August & September 2025. We will share updates letting you know when to expect hot fixes on our social channels @dawnofwar and on our official Discord.

Q: How do I report an issue or get technical support?

A: For technical troubleshooting or support, please visit help.relic.com.

Q: Where can I get more info or find others to play with?