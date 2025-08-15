We are pleased to announce another comprehensive update for Dustwind Last Resort today. The team has been working hard on the new Dustwind Resistance over the past few weeks, and it has only been a few days since an update was released for the new game.
A few weeks ago, we released a major update for Dustwind Two Friends along with a free DLC. Now, many of the new improvements from Dustwind Resistance have been transferred to the “old” Dustwind. You can find a comprehensive changelog at the end of this post.
The update will be available on Steam later this evening and brings numerous improvements, some from fan and player feedback, some from new developments over the last few weeks and months. The console versions on PlayStation and Xbox will be available on the platforms early next week. We will post information about the exact time of the update on the relevant social media channels.
Both Dustwind Last Resort with Two Friends and Dustwind: Resistance are part of the current Steam Isometric Sales Event. You can save 85% on Dustwind and 20% on Dustwind: Resistance. We are also offering a bundle where you can save an extra 10% when you purchase both games.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity!
Changelog:
Improved terrain rendering with triplanar shader
Tweaked terrain palette configuration for better visuals
Tweaked normal map strengths to make things look less flat
Improved maps in Last Resort campaign with water tiles
Mapeditor: improved color picker window
Gaining more maxHP re-scales health so you don’t appear to lose any
Disabled unit to camera raycasting for roofpopping when the camera is far away
Added and applied new slow moving fire projectile to fire weapons so enemies don’t drop dead before the flame even reaches them
Fixed radial damage getting blocked by terrain
Fixed flanking crit bonus getting applied to radial damage
Fixed a bug that allowed turrets being built out of reach
Fixed knocked-out units not being found as secondary targets, thus not taking splash damage
Fixed a bug in vehicle exit position finding
Fixed some labels not getting updated after language change
Fixed item info window not showing the correct full reload time
Fixed weapons not unloading ammo when dropping them on the floor
Fixed pushkick cooldown not saving/loading correctly
Fixed knocked out units restarting the action from the beginning after loading
Fixed incapacitated units loading as dead
Fixed always on HP bars showing up over UI and video
Fixed dialogue topic buttons not updating after language change
Fixed idle auto attack waiting for cooldown so reload can start sooner
(PC) Fixed “new savegame” label not being translated
(PC) Improved readability of some font styles
Fixed trader never appearing on Base01 in Last Resort campaign
Fixed vehicle name not being translated
Fixed objective marker text not getting updated after language change
Fixed units being able to interact with objects through walls
Fixed custom switches and containers not being translatable
Fixed some memory leaks
Nerfed extreme attack speed on raider patrol unit with autoshotgun in main campaign
PS5: Fixed game not booting correctly when OS language wasn’t recognized by the game
Changed files in this update