We are pleased to announce another comprehensive update for Dustwind Last Resort today. The team has been working hard on the new Dustwind Resistance over the past few weeks, and it has only been a few days since an update was released for the new game.

A few weeks ago, we released a major update for Dustwind Two Friends along with a free DLC. Now, many of the new improvements from Dustwind Resistance have been transferred to the “old” Dustwind. You can find a comprehensive changelog at the end of this post.

The update will be available on Steam later this evening and brings numerous improvements, some from fan and player feedback, some from new developments over the last few weeks and months. The console versions on PlayStation and Xbox will be available on the platforms early next week. We will post information about the exact time of the update on the relevant social media channels.

Both Dustwind Last Resort with Two Friends and Dustwind: Resistance are part of the current Steam Isometric Sales Event. You can save 85% on Dustwind and 20% on Dustwind: Resistance. We are also offering a bundle where you can save an extra 10% when you purchase both games.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

Changelog: