Yay!



Oink Oink. Big update is live and the price of the game is reduced from now on.



Patchnotes:

- New characters!

- New item: Magnet

- Pause function overhaul. Works reliably now :)

- Adjustments to movement, levelgeneration etc

- Minor bug fixes



Let me know what you think and write a short review if you can.

Cheers!