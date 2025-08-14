Yay!
Oink Oink. Big update is live and the price of the game is reduced from now on.
Patchnotes:
- New characters!
- New item: Magnet
- Pause function overhaul. Works reliably now :)
- Adjustments to movement, levelgeneration etc
- Minor bug fixes
Let me know what you think and write a short review if you can.
Cheers!
