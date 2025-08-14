 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals The Bazaar THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19595280 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Yay!

Oink Oink. Big update is live and the price of the game is reduced from now on.

Patchnotes:
- New characters!
- New item: Magnet
- Pause function overhaul. Works reliably now :)
- Adjustments to movement, levelgeneration etc
- Minor bug fixes

Let me know what you think and write a short review if you can.
Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3530511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link