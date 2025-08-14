 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19595129 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
新增内容
1.新增可玩皇帝：
① 吕雉
② 杨坚
③ 沈九思（幻想）
2.新增可玩大臣：
① 回响（幻想）
2.新增功能
① 在游戏设置中新增了一个幻想大臣模式的设置，开启此设置后，在帝业模式中会招募到幻想大臣。
*启用幻想大臣模式进行游戏，无法获得任何成就以及帝号

BUG修复：
① 修复了孙策的皇帝技能被禁用时，出牌数仍旧会被错误-1的问题
② 修复了携带伟业春秋时，遇到礼崩乐坏灾祸会导致礼智等级不会正常降低到1的问题
③ 修复了在某些情况下，工匠羁绊无法正常触发的问题

