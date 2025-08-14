This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Thank you for all the feedback on the early EA 0.9 preview so far! And if you missed the initial announcement, you can read all about it here: EA 0.9: The Struggle - Preview

We have some quick fixes here for you, based on some initial feedback we got!



We'll have another, larger patch next week addressing a few others, but a few of these fixes were a bit more urgent, so we wanted to get them fixed up for you right away!

Changelog

Fixed all retail buildings in Industry City are occupied

Fixed can't properly purchase Cash Registers or Checkout Counters from AJ Pederson & Son or Essentials Appliances because employees are working at them

Fixed some wrong road collisions in Industry City and StockCo bridge,

Fixed StockCo and Titans of Industry wrong business descriptions.

Fixed duplicated PaperBags in BizMan Inventory,

Fixed camera rotation speed depends on framerate,

Fixed a bunch of Industry City props and roads issues

Rivals Side Quest getting stuck if you were called by multiple rivals before finishing the quest

Fixed some issues with the tutorial pointers where they wouldn't show up, or wouldn't update properly, sometimes causes lag spikes

Will Be Fixed

Here are a few issues the team is working on for the next patch

Can't Access 16 10th Ave or 17 10th Ave

If you play a custom game mode, the game can get stuck when trying to exit

A few small delivery driver job issues

And a few other things you all have reported





Keep the bug reports coming, and we'll keep squashing them as we get this update polished up and ready for full release!



~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team