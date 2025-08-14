 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19595104 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Just a few quick updates to address some of the early feedback.

  • Added a 'new game' button to the pause menu
  • Added a button (top right, next to the pause/options button) that opens a 'reel slots' view that lets you see the contents of your reels
  • Added a couple of extra contextual tutorial messages
  • Added 'tips' to the value setting screen, but I didn't want to make it too hand-holdy so some of them are just useless fluff
  • Charge mods now stack, you can have up to 9 charge on a single slot.


Let me know if you spot anything that looks broken or if you have more suggestions for improvements!

Happy Mining,
Wayne

