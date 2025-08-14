 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19595077 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.107 is LIVE!

Thank for your participating in Early Access! We're continuing to address feedback and optimizing Elestrals Clash!. This update focuses on a refreshed Store experience, tutorial adjustments and correcting several gameplay interactions.

Client Changes

  • Added new Store section.

  • Introduces new 'Bear With Me' Pandora's Box collection.

  • Tutorial improvements.

  • Fixed reconnect issues during Tutorial.

  • Caster Profile now correctly starts at Level 1 instead of Level 0.

Engine Changes

  • Fixed Daily Task reroll sometimes leaving Casters with no tasks.

  • AI now properly responds to prompts.

  • When Thunderstorm is Cast, Titanostrike now correctly skips the Expend cost.

  • Shield of Achilles no longer affects targets Unaffected by Counter Runes.

  • Flarachne Champion of Hestia's end of turn effect is now triggered by its Caster.

  • Reforge now returns the correct number of Spirits based on the selected Artifact Rune.

  • Ankylosurge now discards cards correctly if the timer runs out.

  • Nemistar is now correctly affected by its own effect.

  • Lyre of Apollo's effect no longer persists if it, or its Empowered Elestral, is returned to hand.

  • Volcaries Champion of Hephaestus can now use Fire Spirits from the Underworld even when the Spirit Deck has 0 Spirits.

  • Divine Runes no longer enchant the entire Spirit Deck when the timer runs out.

Please continue to provide feedback within our Discord; we're always listening!

Changed files in this update

