Patch 0.107 is LIVE!

Thank for your participating in Early Access! We're continuing to address feedback and optimizing Elestrals Clash!. This update focuses on a refreshed Store experience, tutorial adjustments and correcting several gameplay interactions.

Client Changes

Caster Profile now correctly starts at Level 1 instead of Level 0.

Introduces new 'Bear With Me' Pandora's Box collection.

Engine Changes

Fixed Daily Task reroll sometimes leaving Casters with no tasks.

AI now properly responds to prompts.

When Thunderstorm is Cast, Titanostrike now correctly skips the Expend cost.

Shield of Achilles no longer affects targets Unaffected by Counter Runes.

Flarachne Champion of Hestia's end of turn effect is now triggered by its Caster.

Reforge now returns the correct number of Spirits based on the selected Artifact Rune.

Ankylosurge now discards cards correctly if the timer runs out.

Nemistar is now correctly affected by its own effect.

Lyre of Apollo's effect no longer persists if it, or its Empowered Elestral, is returned to hand.

Volcaries Champion of Hephaestus can now use Fire Spirits from the Underworld even when the Spirit Deck has 0 Spirits.