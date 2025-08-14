(Fixed): The third player link failed and returned to the login page.
(Fixed): Fixed the issue with the shadow character appearing after a player failed to connect to the network.
(Fixed): Fixed the issue with the Scarletfin pet having a Killer Bee
Update patch:1.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
