14 August 2025 Build 19594985 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

検閲官殿

グルツァナ国家保安省 情報局より、業務環境の改善措置についてお知らせいたします。
内容は以下の通りです。

  • 意図しないあぶり出しが出ていた手紙を修正しました

貴殿の一層の献身に期待します。
我らがグルツァナに栄光あれ。

Changed files in this update

Depot 2841741
  • Loading history…
