- Update -

Changes

Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 1.



Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 2.



Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 3.



Increased the discovery range for a large triangle Pokémon.



Moved a tree in the grassland.



Adjusted the positions of many trees in a forest in the grassland.



Increased the area required for a successful stone formation.



Adjusted the position of a stone on the lake.



Increased the area required for a white shuffleboard to be found.



Increased the area required for a red shuffleboard to be found.



Increased the area required for a carrot to be found.



Increased the area required for a snowman to be found.



Increased the area required for an x-stone to be found.



Adjusted the credits list.



Bug

Fixed a hidden door issue.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 14, 2025