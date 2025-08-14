 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594981 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 1.
  • Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 2.
  • Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 3.
  • Increased the discovery range for a large triangle Pokémon.
  • Moved a tree in the grassland.
  • Adjusted the positions of many trees in a forest in the grassland.
  • Increased the area required for a successful stone formation.
  • Adjusted the position of a stone on the lake.
  • Increased the area required for a white shuffleboard to be found.
  • Increased the area required for a red shuffleboard to be found.
  • Increased the area required for a carrot to be found.
  • Increased the area required for a snowman to be found.
  • Increased the area required for an x-stone to be found.
  • Adjusted the credits list.

Bug

  • Fixed a hidden door issue.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 14, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

