- Update -
Changes
- Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 1.
- Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 2.
- Increased the discovery range for a certain Pokémon 3.
- Increased the discovery range for a large triangle Pokémon.
- Moved a tree in the grassland.
- Adjusted the positions of many trees in a forest in the grassland.
- Increased the area required for a successful stone formation.
- Adjusted the position of a stone on the lake.
- Increased the area required for a white shuffleboard to be found.
- Increased the area required for a red shuffleboard to be found.
- Increased the area required for a carrot to be found.
- Increased the area required for a snowman to be found.
- Increased the area required for an x-stone to be found.
- Adjusted the credits list.
Bug
- Fixed a hidden door issue.
Liujiajun
Aug 14, 2025
