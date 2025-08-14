 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594838 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.7.1 ( August 14 - 2025 )

  • Fixed no cost glory point interaction display

  • Fixed ancient elevator shaft blocked by river sand

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1807361
