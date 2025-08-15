Fixes & Adjustments

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

・Renamed “Single Mode” to “Special Mode” and adjusted the order of items in the “Solo Play” menu.・Minor bugs have been fixed.In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!