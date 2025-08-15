Fixes & Adjustments・Renamed “Single Mode” to “Special Mode” and adjusted the order of items in the “Solo Play” menu.
・Minor bugs have been fixed.
Replaced the supply for both online matches.https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zS7aZSYWZE65P6dvD5Lg1p8aNTBD-VP5IWAtp2Lp3w4/edit?gid=797601911#gid=797601911
In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.
After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.
Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!
Changed files in this update