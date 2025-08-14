✅ Changed some texts in Catalan and Spanish

✅ When in English language you changed it to Catalan, the articles didn't properly set

✅ There was a reflection in the forest with incorrect bounds

✅ Added some tiles to account for a camera change in the snow area

✅ Changed a couple tiles in the snow area

✅ Changed the layer of a few sprites that rendered above the player

✅ When Silto enters the tabern, now it makes a sound

✅ Guisla and Gonçalbo now stay after the cutscene in the beach

✅ There was an event that was saving multiple times after buying a unique item in the shops

✅ Fixed a bug where if you open a door while dying the game might not accept inputs until restarted

✅ Added door opening sound when the foreman exits the factory on the first cutscene of the city

✅ If you died on the lightning boss while the saw was active, the sound still sounded when you respawned

✅ If you bursted the bubble without moving when entering a room in the electric temple through water, you could get stuck

✅ You were able to burn the earth miniboss and the training temple boss while they're dying

✅ A scroll was missing in the Water Temple

✅ A room with a laser in the last temple could have a chest unreachable

✅ When buying gems, the UI showed the right arrow even if there was only one to buy

✅ Fixed final boss still moving after dying in certain conditions

✅ If you exit the game before doing the final blows to the final boss, the repeating sound still sounds on the titlescreen