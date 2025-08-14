✅ Changed some texts in Catalan and Spanish
✅ When in English language you changed it to Catalan, the articles didn't properly set
✅ There was a reflection in the forest with incorrect bounds
✅ Added some tiles to account for a camera change in the snow area
✅ Changed a couple tiles in the snow area
✅ Changed the layer of a few sprites that rendered above the player
✅ When Silto enters the tabern, now it makes a sound
✅ Guisla and Gonçalbo now stay after the cutscene in the beach
✅ There was an event that was saving multiple times after buying a unique item in the shops
✅ Fixed a bug where if you open a door while dying the game might not accept inputs until restarted
✅ Added door opening sound when the foreman exits the factory on the first cutscene of the city
✅ If you died on the lightning boss while the saw was active, the sound still sounded when you respawned
✅ If you bursted the bubble without moving when entering a room in the electric temple through water, you could get stuck
✅ You were able to burn the earth miniboss and the training temple boss while they're dying
✅ A scroll was missing in the Water Temple
✅ A room with a laser in the last temple could have a chest unreachable
✅ When buying gems, the UI showed the right arrow even if there was only one to buy
✅ Fixed final boss still moving after dying in certain conditions
✅ If you exit the game before doing the final blows to the final boss, the repeating sound still sounds on the titlescreen
v 0.9.938
