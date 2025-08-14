 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594592 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:52:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there! I'd give more of an intro but I don't really want to, and the changelog is the fun part anyway. So let's go straight into Saxon's new employee incentive program:

The Backlog

The Backlog is an all new incentive program from Saxon that allows employees to work towards specific rewards.

  • Each Backlog contains several Tasks, each with their own completion requirements and rewards.

    • Tasks in each tier are exclusive, so choose wisely!

  • Once you complete a Task you will have access to the next tier with better loot and harder challenges.

    • Your Backlog will only refresh when you finish a Task on the final tier. There’s no time gating, so no need to rush!

  • Task rewards include various resources, skins, and upgrades.

    • If you’ve been hungering for something specific, this is a great place to look!

Employee Skins

  • Each employee has received a license for a new skin! These skins are currently only available as a Backlog reward.

    • Wrangler: Leopard

    • Bruiser: Brawler

    • Scrapper: Tiedye

    • Glider: Firestorm

Upgrade Stat Ranges

  • You can now hold your interact key (E by default) to display advanced stats when hovering over an upgrade! This will show min/max range values where applicable.

  • Holding interact while hovering over a skin will show an approximate probability of that skin’s combination of modifiers. Just for fun!

You’re My Favorite!

  • You can now favorite upgrades and skins with the ping button (MMB by default). Favorited upgrades always appear at the top of the upgrade list and can’t be scrapped.

Introducing Threat 7

  • Saxon HQ has authorized threat 7 missions for all employees. Good luck…

    • Saxon Health Insurance plans do not cover accidents that occur on threat 7 assignments

Threat 6

  • Increased difficulty scaling based on number of players. Previously threat 6 was the only difficulty that didn’t scale enemy damage with player count. Now their damage is slightly increased with each additional player.

  • Fixed an issue where abomination health scaling was much higher on threat 6 with 2 players. Also increased overall abomination health scaling on threat 6.

Saxonite

  • The chance to get Saxonite from Threat 5 & 6 is pretty high, so we’ve slightly lowered it by 5%. Threat 7 has a 60% chance to drop Saxonite from missions.

Wrangler

Eyes Up Here

  • Increased speed granted from popping eyeballs

    • Min: 1.85 → 1.9

    • Max: 2.15 → 2.2

  • Increased duration of Eyes Up Here stacks by 50%

Blood, Sweat, Tears

  • Reduced the health cost of refunding your Rocket Lasso

    • Min: 1.4 → 1.3

    • Max: 3 → 2

Momentum Transfer

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Hometown Hero

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Rocket Jump

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Unchained

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Second Wind

  • This upgrade can now roll with any element rather than just shock

Bruiser

Hard-Light Prison

  • Enemies can no longer slip through the shield’s corners when trapped inside

Blast Chamber

  • Reduced upgrade size from 3 to 2

Scrapper

Scrapper no longer uses a minimum of 50% jetpack fuel after cancelling the jetpack.

On The Go

  • Fixed an issue where this upgrade didn’t work at all after the previous update, oops.

Stream Jets

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4

Fueling Station

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Wrecking Ball

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Saxonite Power Cell

  • Increased antigravity field radius

    • Min: 10m → 13m

    • Max: 17m → 21m

Feedback Relay

  • This upgrade can now roll with any element rather than just shock

Glider

Battery Siphon

  • Fixed a bug where this upgrade was accidentally multiplying your move speed instead of adding to it

  • This upgrade felt too slow after the fix, so we’ve increased the speed it provides when holding a broken player:

    • Min: 1.95 → 8.7

    • Max: 2.7 → 12

Course Correction

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

From Down Town

  • Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 5

DMLR

Hot Swap

  • Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6

  • Fixed an issue where this upgrade would make the DMR fire mode no longer automatic

  • Fixed an issue where this upgrade would overwrite the burst fire granted by the Trifecta upgrade

  • Fixed an issue where certain rolls on this upgrade wouldn’t generate DMR ammo when dealing laser damage

Autocycler

  • The magazine is refilled when Autocycler switches to DMR mode

  • Fixed an issue where you could press reload to immediately switch back to laser mode when Hot Swap was also equipped

Hazard Recycling

  • Increased charge gained when the element is fully applied to you:

    • Min: 5 → 10

    • Max: 9 → 16.5

Energy Regeneration

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Assist Charge

  • Increased the amount of charge gained when healing a player by 30%

Sturdy

  • Increased damage resistance

    • Min: 40% → 50%

    • Max: 50% → 60%

Long Scope

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Plate Launcher

High Ground

  • Fixed an issue that caused this upgrade to provide way more damage resistance than it says

  • Increased damage resistance

    • Min: 18% → 60%

    • Max: 35% → 78%

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Decay Plates + Electrified Plates

  • These are now correctly marked as hollow upgrades since they don’t do anything when both equipped

Weight Rebalanced

  • This upgrade is no longer incorrectly marked as hollow. It can now be equipped at the same time as Decay Plates or Electrified Plates.

Painter’s Attachment

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Improvised Explosives

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Tungsten Cube

  • Reduced the plate’s increased gravity by 20%

Slap Job

  • Increased damage

    • Min: 15% → 35%

    • Max: 30% → 45%

Modding

  • Players without sandbox mods can now freely join unmodded lobbies

  • Clicking on a modded lobby will now display its list of server-side mods (and their optional descriptions) that you can look through before joining

Clearance Certificate

  • This new item has a small chance to drop from an enemy or as a Backlog reward. Consuming it guarantees that your next 5 drops are for your equipped primary weapon.

Misc

  • Increased Atlas Oyster inventory cap to 999

    • It turns out the 1000 is exact point at which Roachard cannot help but steal one

  • The Au-Si Jackrabbit flamethrower effect no longer renders at the first-person FOV for other players

  • Psychosomatic eyeball illusions created by Optical Attraction are less obtrusive

  • The Carver’s deflector shield has been tuned so it doesn’t blind users

  • Fixed an issue where your game could break when joining a lobby if your steam name was longer than 16 characters

  • Employees are a little less bitchy about taking damage

    • Roachard isn’t

  • Hunk’s wheels now properly pop and leak oil (much to his dismay)

  • Enemy footsteps are now quieter when they aren’t targeting you

  • The mini amalgamation now plays its spawn sound

  • Added a charge-up sound effect for the Acid Grenade’s Vacuum Tube upgrade

  • Slightly increased the number of kills needed to complete the Murder Initiative

  • Fixed an issue where the Drop Pod could occasionally continue to play landing sounds after aborting a mission

  • The menu binding for scrap is now copied from the gameplay utility ability binding when using mouse & keyboard.

  • Added a sound effect when you spontaneously combust from the Gunship Cannon’s Tinderbox upgrade

  • Fixed an issue where duplicate protection was being prioritized over gear filtering when generating an upgrade with a Premium Loot License or Personal Access Token active. This could cause these items to do nothing if you had already discovered all upgrades for a weapon or character.

  • Reduced the size of upgrade icons when previewing weapons in your inventory

  • Fixed an issue where side objectives could block power lines from reaching decommissioners in the Satellite Salvage mission

  • Fixed an issue where Fast Reload stacks could bring your reload duration to 0 seconds, preventing you from reloading

  • Fixed an issue where stacks displayed on the left side of the HUD could appear far below where they were supposed to

  • Slightly reduced the amount of UI chromatic aberration

A note on Amalgamation drops: Duplicate protection and loot licenses only affect upgrades from the world pool. We want to keep the Amalagamation exotics as their own separate mini grind so they always drop randomly.

Changed files in this update

