Hey there! I'd give more of an intro but I don't really want to, and the changelog is the fun part anyway. So let's go straight into Saxon's new employee incentive program:

The Backlog

The Backlog is an all new incentive program from Saxon that allows employees to work towards specific rewards.

Each Backlog contains several Tasks, each with their own completion requirements and rewards. Tasks in each tier are exclusive, so choose wisely!

Once you complete a Task you will have access to the next tier with better loot and harder challenges. Your Backlog will only refresh when you finish a Task on the final tier. There’s no time gating, so no need to rush!

Task rewards include various resources, skins, and upgrades. If you’ve been hungering for something specific, this is a great place to look!



Employee Skins

Each employee has received a license for a new skin! These skins are currently only available as a Backlog reward. Wrangler: Leopard Bruiser: Brawler Scrapper: Tiedye Glider: Firestorm



Upgrade Stat Ranges

You can now hold your interact key (E by default) to display advanced stats when hovering over an upgrade! This will show min/max range values where applicable.

Holding interact while hovering over a skin will show an approximate probability of that skin’s combination of modifiers. Just for fun!

You’re My Favorite!

You can now favorite upgrades and skins with the ping button (MMB by default). Favorited upgrades always appear at the top of the upgrade list and can’t be scrapped.

Introducing Threat 7

Saxon HQ has authorized threat 7 missions for all employees. Good luck… Saxon Health Insurance plans do not cover accidents that occur on threat 7 assignments



Threat 6

Increased difficulty scaling based on number of players. Previously threat 6 was the only difficulty that didn’t scale enemy damage with player count. Now their damage is slightly increased with each additional player.

Fixed an issue where abomination health scaling was much higher on threat 6 with 2 players. Also increased overall abomination health scaling on threat 6.

Saxonite

The chance to get Saxonite from Threat 5 & 6 is pretty high, so we’ve slightly lowered it by 5%. Threat 7 has a 60% chance to drop Saxonite from missions.

Wrangler

Eyes Up Here

Increased speed granted from popping eyeballs Min: 1.85 → 1.9 Max: 2.15 → 2.2

Increased duration of Eyes Up Here stacks by 50%

Blood, Sweat, Tears

Reduced the health cost of refunding your Rocket Lasso Min: 1.4 → 1.3 Max: 3 → 2



Momentum Transfer

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Hometown Hero

Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Rocket Jump

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Unchained

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Second Wind

This upgrade can now roll with any element rather than just shock

Bruiser

Hard-Light Prison

Enemies can no longer slip through the shield’s corners when trapped inside

Blast Chamber

Reduced upgrade size from 3 to 2

Scrapper

Scrapper no longer uses a minimum of 50% jetpack fuel after cancelling the jetpack.

On The Go

Fixed an issue where this upgrade didn’t work at all after the previous update, oops.

Stream Jets

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4

Fueling Station

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Wrecking Ball

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Saxonite Power Cell

Increased antigravity field radius Min: 10m → 13m Max: 17m → 21m



Feedback Relay

This upgrade can now roll with any element rather than just shock

Glider

Battery Siphon

Fixed a bug where this upgrade was accidentally multiplying your move speed instead of adding to it

This upgrade felt too slow after the fix, so we’ve increased the speed it provides when holding a broken player: Min: 1.95 → 8.7 Max: 2.7 → 12



Course Correction

Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

From Down Town

Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 5

DMLR

Hot Swap

Reduced upgrade size from 7 to 6

Fixed an issue where this upgrade would make the DMR fire mode no longer automatic

Fixed an issue where this upgrade would overwrite the burst fire granted by the Trifecta upgrade

Fixed an issue where certain rolls on this upgrade wouldn’t generate DMR ammo when dealing laser damage

Autocycler

The magazine is refilled when Autocycler switches to DMR mode

Fixed an issue where you could press reload to immediately switch back to laser mode when Hot Swap was also equipped

Hazard Recycling

Increased charge gained when the element is fully applied to you: Min: 5 → 10 Max: 9 → 16.5



Energy Regeneration

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Assist Charge

Increased the amount of charge gained when healing a player by 30%

Sturdy

Increased damage resistance Min: 40% → 50% Max: 50% → 60%



Long Scope

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Plate Launcher

High Ground

Fixed an issue that caused this upgrade to provide way more damage resistance than it says

Increased damage resistance Min: 18% → 60% Max: 35% → 78%

Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4

Decay Plates + Electrified Plates

These are now correctly marked as hollow upgrades since they don’t do anything when both equipped

Weight Rebalanced

This upgrade is no longer incorrectly marked as hollow. It can now be equipped at the same time as Decay Plates or Electrified Plates.

Painter’s Attachment

Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3

Improvised Explosives

Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5

Tungsten Cube

Reduced the plate’s increased gravity by 20%

Slap Job

Increased damage Min: 15% → 35% Max: 30% → 45%



Modding

Players without sandbox mods can now freely join unmodded lobbies

Clicking on a modded lobby will now display its list of server-side mods (and their optional descriptions) that you can look through before joining

Clearance Certificate

This new item has a small chance to drop from an enemy or as a Backlog reward. Consuming it guarantees that your next 5 drops are for your equipped primary weapon.

Misc

Increased Atlas Oyster inventory cap to 999 It turns out the 1000 is exact point at which Roachard cannot help but steal one

The Au-Si Jackrabbit flamethrower effect no longer renders at the first-person FOV for other players

Psychosomatic eyeball illusions created by Optical Attraction are less obtrusive

The Carver’s deflector shield has been tuned so it doesn’t blind users

Fixed an issue where your game could break when joining a lobby if your steam name was longer than 16 characters

Employees are a little less bitchy about taking damage Roachard isn’t

Hunk’s wheels now properly pop and leak oil (much to his dismay)

Enemy footsteps are now quieter when they aren’t targeting you

The mini amalgamation now plays its spawn sound

Added a charge-up sound effect for the Acid Grenade’s Vacuum Tube upgrade

Slightly increased the number of kills needed to complete the Murder Initiative

Fixed an issue where the Drop Pod could occasionally continue to play landing sounds after aborting a mission

The menu binding for scrap is now copied from the gameplay utility ability binding when using mouse & keyboard.

Added a sound effect when you spontaneously combust from the Gunship Cannon’s Tinderbox upgrade

Fixed an issue where duplicate protection was being prioritized over gear filtering when generating an upgrade with a Premium Loot License or Personal Access Token active. This could cause these items to do nothing if you had already discovered all upgrades for a weapon or character.

Reduced the size of upgrade icons when previewing weapons in your inventory

Fixed an issue where side objectives could block power lines from reaching decommissioners in the Satellite Salvage mission

Fixed an issue where Fast Reload stacks could bring your reload duration to 0 seconds, preventing you from reloading

Fixed an issue where stacks displayed on the left side of the HUD could appear far below where they were supposed to

Slightly reduced the amount of UI chromatic aberration

A note on Amalgamation drops: Duplicate protection and loot licenses only affect upgrades from the world pool. We want to keep the Amalagamation exotics as their own separate mini grind so they always drop randomly.