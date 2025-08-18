 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19594548 Edited 18 August 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance adjustments

  • Reduced frequency of orbital laser

  • Slightly reduced the competitiveness of the AI in quick race, ranked race & private race

    • This is an ongoing journey, so we're looking for additional feedback from the community to see if they enjoy the difficulty as it is now, or if we should scale it back further.


Bug fixes/other adjustments:

  • Improved performance on PS5 Pro

  • XSX crash on boot should now be resolved

    • We have had trouble reproducing this on our side, so this fix is exploratory.

    • If you are a community member that's still facing this issue after this update, please let us know

  • Resolved issue that caused Steam Achievements to not be functional

  • Resolved rare instances where a reward was not received after finishing a grand circuit

    • Players who already finished a grand circuit, but didn't receive the reward, should now receive it when starting the game

  • Set crossplay to ON by default for platforms that support this functionality

  • Updated splashscreens


Changed files in this update

Depot 1939921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link