Balance adjustments
Reduced frequency of orbital laser
Slightly reduced the competitiveness of the AI in quick race, ranked race & private race
This is an ongoing journey, so we're looking for additional feedback from the community to see if they enjoy the difficulty as it is now, or if we should scale it back further.
Bug fixes/other adjustments:
Improved performance on PS5 Pro
XSX crash on boot should now be resolved
We have had trouble reproducing this on our side, so this fix is exploratory.
If you are a community member that's still facing this issue after this update, please let us know
Resolved issue that caused Steam Achievements to not be functional
Resolved rare instances where a reward was not received after finishing a grand circuit
Players who already finished a grand circuit, but didn't receive the reward, should now receive it when starting the game
Set crossplay to ON by default for platforms that support this functionality
Updated splashscreens
Changed files in this update