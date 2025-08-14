Hello, this is Hoochoo Game Studios. In this patch, we’ve added new units and hats.
\[Unit Additions]
Greasy Snail
Skunk
\[Hat Additions]
Pinwheel Hat
New Pinwheel Hat
Pirate Hat
Old Chick Hat
Chick Hat
New Chick Hat
Umbrella Hat
New Umbrella Hat
Lady’s Hat
\[Balance Changes - Allies]
Lemming: Increased attack power
Snowy Owl: Increased attack power
Teenage Monkey: Increased attack power
Marten Artillery: Special addition and decreased attack power
Boar: Increased health and attack range
Silent Swan: Reduced evasion
Hedgehog: Added toughness
Mercenary Reindeer: Reduced cost and increased health
Woolly Sheep: Added toughness
Bullfrog: Added toughness
Bison: Added toughness
Captain Mallard: Increased health
Arctic Fox: Decreased attack power
Assassin Wolf: Decreased health
Phoenix: Decreased attack power
\[Balance Changes - Artifacts]
Fence: Now only applies to a single melee ally
Katushi’s Boots: Attack speed increase effect no longer stacks
\[Changes]
Added a hat re-roll feature to the “Rowdy Stik” event.
\[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue in the “Disheveled Throne” event where crown options could change when resuming.
Fixed an issue where acquiring the “Flute” artifact during battle would apply its effect twice.
