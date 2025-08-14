 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594517 Edited 14 August 2025 – 08:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Hoochoo Game Studios. In this patch, we’ve added new units and hats.

\[Unit Additions]

  • Greasy Snail

  • Skunk

\[Hat Additions]

  • Pinwheel Hat

  • New Pinwheel Hat

  • Pirate Hat

  • Old Chick Hat

  • Chick Hat

  • New Chick Hat

  • Umbrella Hat

  • New Umbrella Hat

  • Lady’s Hat

\[Balance Changes - Allies]

  • Lemming: Increased attack power

  • Snowy Owl: Increased attack power

  • Teenage Monkey: Increased attack power

  • Marten Artillery: Special addition and decreased attack power

  • Boar: Increased health and attack range

  • Silent Swan: Reduced evasion

  • Hedgehog: Added toughness

  • Mercenary Reindeer: Reduced cost and increased health

  • Woolly Sheep: Added toughness

  • Bullfrog: Added toughness

  • Bison: Added toughness

  • Captain Mallard: Increased health

  • Arctic Fox: Decreased attack power

  • Assassin Wolf: Decreased health

  • Phoenix: Decreased attack power

\[Balance Changes - Artifacts]

  • Fence: Now only applies to a single melee ally

  • Katushi’s Boots: Attack speed increase effect no longer stacks

\[Changes]

  • Added a hat re-roll feature to the “Rowdy Stik” event.

\[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue in the “Disheveled Throne” event where crown options could change when resuming.

  • Fixed an issue where acquiring the “Flute” artifact during battle would apply its effect twice.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3001331
macOS Depot 3001332
