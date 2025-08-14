Hello there Mom Savers

This is a regular upgrade that contains requested features, fixes and quality of life improvements that should make the job of protecting mom easier and more interesting.

This is what is new:



Highlights

Players in HUD display for better team awareness. Now you can keep track of other players health and what special ability they have selected.

Many new Mom dialogue variations

Added call to action visual element to easily see what mom needs

Redesigned player upgrade system to make the upgrades more meaningful

🆕Added

New crosshair for better aiming

Players are not visible in the radar

Tooltips for character selection utilities to describe what each utility does.

Level obstacles with more variations now also show damage overlay

Added proper description for sentries

Added camera shake on obstacle destruction

More variations of level obstacle visuals

⚙️Changes

Player upgrades rebalanced

Tweaked intersection objective wait time tweaked

Many stop zones are now objectives which makes it clearer to see why mom is stopping

Enemy mini map icons resized for clarity

Renamed “Caravan Upgrade Unlocked” to “Motorhome Upgrade Unlocked”

Aligned buttons in the main menu

Optimized export of enemy character models. This reduced the size of the enemy characters by a great margin

Updated drone upgrade description to be more concise and clear.

Reduced max asset sizes and removed unused terrain maps to reduce build size

Changed MedBay upgrade description

🔧 Fixes

Fixed some player upgrades not applying properly

Fixed text in the build menu overflowing.

Level obstacles now properly destroyable and display correct visuals

Fixed decals showing on wrong layer

Fixed scrapyard animation issue on clients

Prevented multiple players from picking up the same object

Fixed broken portrait reference in meta map

Fixed invite friends function on meta map (third invite button was not working)

Stopped enemies from climbing small objects

That is all for this release, it includes the most commented things from your feedback and we hope to keep improving the game, so keep the suggestions coming!

Until next time!