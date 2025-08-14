Hello there Mom Savers
This is a regular upgrade that contains requested features, fixes and quality of life improvements that should make the job of protecting mom easier and more interesting.
This is what is new:
Highlights
Players in HUD display for better team awareness. Now you can keep track of other players health and what special ability they have selected.
Many new Mom dialogue variations
Added call to action visual element to easily see what mom needs
Redesigned player upgrade system to make the upgrades more meaningful
🆕Added
New crosshair for better aiming
Players are not visible in the radar
Tooltips for character selection utilities to describe what each utility does.
Level obstacles with more variations now also show damage overlay
Added proper description for sentries
Added camera shake on obstacle destruction
More variations of level obstacle visuals
⚙️Changes
Player upgrades rebalanced
Tweaked intersection objective wait time tweaked
Many stop zones are now objectives which makes it clearer to see why mom is stopping
Enemy mini map icons resized for clarity
Renamed “Caravan Upgrade Unlocked” to “Motorhome Upgrade Unlocked”
Aligned buttons in the main menu
Optimized export of enemy character models. This reduced the size of the enemy characters by a great margin
Updated drone upgrade description to be more concise and clear.
Reduced max asset sizes and removed unused terrain maps to reduce build size
Changed MedBay upgrade description
🔧 Fixes
Fixed some player upgrades not applying properly
Fixed text in the build menu overflowing.
Level obstacles now properly destroyable and display correct visuals
Fixed decals showing on wrong layer
Fixed scrapyard animation issue on clients
Prevented multiple players from picking up the same object
Fixed broken portrait reference in meta map
Fixed invite friends function on meta map (third invite button was not working)
Stopped enemies from climbing small objects
That is all for this release, it includes the most commented things from your feedback and we hope to keep improving the game, so keep the suggestions coming!
Until next time!
