14 August 2025 Build 19594497 Edited 14 August 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there Mom Savers

This is a regular upgrade that contains requested features, fixes and quality of life improvements that should make the job of protecting mom easier and more interesting.

This is what is new:

Highlights

  • Players in HUD display for better team awareness. Now you can keep track of other players health and what special ability they have selected.

  • Many new Mom dialogue variations

  • Added call to action visual element to easily see what mom needs

  • Redesigned player upgrade system to make the upgrades more meaningful

🆕Added

  • New crosshair for better aiming

  • Players are not visible in the radar

  • Tooltips for character selection utilities to describe what each utility does.

  • Level obstacles with more variations now also show damage overlay

  • Added proper description for sentries

  • Added camera shake on obstacle destruction

  • More variations of level obstacle visuals

⚙️Changes

  • Player upgrades rebalanced

  • Tweaked intersection objective wait time tweaked

  • Many stop zones are now objectives which makes it clearer to see why mom is stopping

  • Enemy mini map icons resized for clarity

  • Renamed “Caravan Upgrade Unlocked” to “Motorhome Upgrade Unlocked”

  • Aligned buttons in the main menu

  • Optimized export of enemy character models. This reduced the size of the enemy characters by a great margin

  • Updated drone upgrade description to be more concise and clear.

  • Reduced max asset sizes and removed unused terrain maps to reduce build size

  • Changed MedBay upgrade description

🔧 Fixes

  • Fixed some player upgrades not applying properly

  • Fixed text in the build menu overflowing.

  • Level obstacles now properly destroyable and display correct visuals

  • Fixed decals showing on wrong layer

  • Fixed scrapyard animation issue on clients

  • Prevented multiple players from picking up the same object

  • Fixed broken portrait reference in meta map

  • Fixed invite friends function on meta map (third invite button was not working)

  • Stopped enemies from climbing small objects

That is all for this release, it includes the most commented things from your feedback and we hope to keep improving the game, so keep the suggestions coming!

Until next time!

