 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19594460 Edited 14 August 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Major Update is Here! ✨

We’ve just released a big update for the game, bringing engine improvements, visual upgrades, and gameplay refinements. Here’s what’s new:

🛠 Engine Upgrade

  • The game has been updated to the latest engine version for better performance, stability, and future-proofing.

🎮 Gameplay Improvements

  • First World redesigned – its size has been reduced by 8x.

  • Before: You had to travel long distances between puzzles, which sometimes slowed down the pace.

  • Now: Everything is closer together, making the gameplay more dynamic, engaging, and enjoyable.

  • Originally, the large scale was intended for exploration and memory hunting, but now you can still explore without losing the game’s flow.

🎨 Visual Enhancements

  • Every world has received visual polish – richer details, improved lighting, and more atmosphere.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed many existing bugs and eliminated potential issues to make the experience smoother than ever.

  • This update makes the world more alive, compact, and exciting, without losing its charm of exploration.

Thank you for playing and supporting the game – your feedback inspires these improvements! ❤️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2772381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2772382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link