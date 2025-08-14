✨ Major Update is Here! ✨

We’ve just released a big update for the game, bringing engine improvements, visual upgrades, and gameplay refinements. Here’s what’s new:

🛠 Engine Upgrade

The game has been updated to the latest engine version for better performance, stability, and future-proofing.

🎮 Gameplay Improvements

First World redesigned – its size has been reduced by 8x.

Before: You had to travel long distances between puzzles, which sometimes slowed down the pace.

Now: Everything is closer together, making the gameplay more dynamic, engaging, and enjoyable.