✨ Major Update is Here! ✨
We’ve just released a big update for the game, bringing engine improvements, visual upgrades, and gameplay refinements. Here’s what’s new:
🛠 Engine Upgrade
The game has been updated to the latest engine version for better performance, stability, and future-proofing.
🎮 Gameplay Improvements
First World redesigned – its size has been reduced by 8x.
Before: You had to travel long distances between puzzles, which sometimes slowed down the pace.
Now: Everything is closer together, making the gameplay more dynamic, engaging, and enjoyable.
Originally, the large scale was intended for exploration and memory hunting, but now you can still explore without losing the game’s flow.
🎨 Visual Enhancements
Every world has received visual polish – richer details, improved lighting, and more atmosphere.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed many existing bugs and eliminated potential issues to make the experience smoother than ever.
This update makes the world more alive, compact, and exciting, without losing its charm of exploration.
Thank you for playing and supporting the game – your feedback inspires these improvements! ❤️
Changed files in this update