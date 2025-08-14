We’re excited to announce that Proxima Divide, developed by solo indie studio Emberline Studios, is now available on Steam in Early Access!
🪐 About the Game
Enter a fractured alien world where survival depends on your ability to mine, craft, and adapt. With a rich sci-fi atmosphere and immersive gameplay, Proxima Divide invites you to uncover the mysteries of a lost colony—one mission at a time.
🛠️ What’s Included Right Now
30–60 minutes of gameplay featuring the Prologue and the first third of Act 1
A layered crafting system with raw materials, refined components, and tools
Built in Unreal Engine, with audio powered by Wwise
📅 Development Timeline
Production began in March 2025, and we’re aiming for a full release in Q1 2027. We’ll be expanding the game with new missions, systems, and polish—driven by your feedback.
💬 Join the Journey
Follow our dev log, share your thoughts, and help shape the future of Proxima Divide.
🔗 Website
🙏 Thank You
To everyone who playtested, wishlisted, and supported the game—this launch is just the beginning.
— Emberline Studios