We’re excited to announce that Proxima Divide, developed by solo indie studio Emberline Studios, is now available on Steam in Early Access!

🪐 About the Game

Enter a fractured alien world where survival depends on your ability to mine, craft, and adapt. With a rich sci-fi atmosphere and immersive gameplay, Proxima Divide invites you to uncover the mysteries of a lost colony—one mission at a time.

🛠️ What’s Included Right Now

30–60 minutes of gameplay featuring the Prologue and the first third of Act 1

A layered crafting system with raw materials, refined components, and tools

Built in Unreal Engine, with audio powered by Wwise

📅 Development Timeline

Production began in March 2025, and we’re aiming for a full release in Q1 2027. We’ll be expanding the game with new missions, systems, and polish—driven by your feedback.

💬 Join the Journey

Follow our dev log, share your thoughts, and help shape the future of Proxima Divide.

🔗 Website

🙏 Thank You

To everyone who playtested, wishlisted, and supported the game—this launch is just the beginning.

— Emberline Studios