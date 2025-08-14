 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594366 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce that Proxima Divide, developed by solo indie studio Emberline Studios, is now available on Steam in Early Access!

🪐 About the Game
Enter a fractured alien world where survival depends on your ability to mine, craft, and adapt. With a rich sci-fi atmosphere and immersive gameplay, Proxima Divide invites you to uncover the mysteries of a lost colony—one mission at a time.

🛠️ What’s Included Right Now

  • 30–60 minutes of gameplay featuring the Prologue and the first third of Act 1

  • A layered crafting system with raw materials, refined components, and tools

  • Built in Unreal Engine, with audio powered by Wwise

📅 Development Timeline
Production began in March 2025, and we’re aiming for a full release in Q1 2027. We’ll be expanding the game with new missions, systems, and polish—driven by your feedback.

💬 Join the Journey
Follow our dev log, share your thoughts, and help shape the future of Proxima Divide.
🔗 Website

🙏 Thank You
To everyone who playtested, wishlisted, and supported the game—this launch is just the beginning.

— Emberline Studios

