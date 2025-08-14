 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594338 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our final Early Access update, arriving before the 1.0 launch, is packed with new content and polish!

Here’s what’s new:

  • Revenge now speaks your language!

    • Added full localization for Italian, French, German, and Spanish languages.

  • 4 new Arcade Mode levels

  • Take on brand-new challenges and uncover the stories behind them:

    • Dark Waters, Healthcare Part 2, Bridge, and Resolution Part 1.

  • Enhanced cinematics for a more immersive story.

  • UI/UX improvements for smoother navigation.

  • Overall graphics enhancements across all levels.

  • Improved enemy behavior to keep you on your toes.

Once again, thank you for walking this dark, vengeful road with us.

The 1.0 launch is right around the corner.

Stay tuned!

