Our final Early Access update, arriving before the 1.0 launch, is packed with new content and polish!

Here’s what’s new:

Revenge now speaks your language! Added full localization for Italian, French, German, and Spanish languages.

4 new Arcade Mode levels

Take on brand-new challenges and uncover the stories behind them: Dark Waters, Healthcare Part 2, Bridge, and Resolution Part 1.



Enhanced cinematics for a more immersive story.

UI/UX improvements for smoother navigation.

Overall graphics enhancements across all levels.

Improved enemy behavior to keep you on your toes.

Once again, thank you for walking this dark, vengeful road with us.

The 1.0 launch is right around the corner.

Stay tuned!