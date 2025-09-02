This build includes major steps toward full gamepad support and smoother UI navigation.
🔧 Main Menu & Settings
Core UI approach updated for easier navigation
Main menu and pause menu settings fully reworked
Added detailed video settings
Motion blur and film grain can now be controlled separately
🎯 Aim Assist Options
Aim assist can now be disabled on gamepad or enabled on keyboard
Separate aim assist controls for melee and firearms
some minor changes and tweaks
Hopefully there are no major issues, but please report anything you encounter so I can fix it quickly.
