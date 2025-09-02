 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19594280 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This build includes major steps toward full gamepad support and smoother UI navigation.

🔧 Main Menu & Settings

Core UI approach updated for easier navigation

Main menu and pause menu settings fully reworked

Added detailed video settings

Motion blur and film grain can now be controlled separately

🎯 Aim Assist Options

Aim assist can now be disabled on gamepad or enabled on keyboard

Separate aim assist controls for melee and firearms

some minor changes and tweaks

Hopefully there are no major issues, but please report anything you encounter so I can fix it quickly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link