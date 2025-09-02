This build includes major steps toward full gamepad support and smoother UI navigation.



🔧 Main Menu & Settings



Core UI approach updated for easier navigation



Main menu and pause menu settings fully reworked



Added detailed video settings



Motion blur and film grain can now be controlled separately



🎯 Aim Assist Options



Aim assist can now be disabled on gamepad or enabled on keyboard



Separate aim assist controls for melee and firearms



some minor changes and tweaks



Hopefully there are no major issues, but please report anything you encounter so I can fix it quickly.