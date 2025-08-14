 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594166 Edited 14 August 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Experience Improvements:
Press X to summon your current style scroll and hold it to view
Endless Mode exit changed to holding B for 3 seconds
Store books now use a copper coin icon instead of a currency symbol
Persistent scabbard feature changed to toggle on re-grab

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where swords on enemies could not be picked up manually
Fixed a visual mismatch when picking up the lobby scabbard with the dominant hand
Fixed an issue where “Spirit Infinite” had no cooldown
Fixed a bug where Instant Slash and Draw Slash might fail to properly complete the first-stage cooldown
Fixed incorrect positioning of skill icons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899672
  • Loading history…
