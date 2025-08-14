Experience Improvements:

Press X to summon your current style scroll and hold it to view

Endless Mode exit changed to holding B for 3 seconds

Store books now use a copper coin icon instead of a currency symbol

Persistent scabbard feature changed to toggle on re-grab



Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where swords on enemies could not be picked up manually

Fixed a visual mismatch when picking up the lobby scabbard with the dominant hand

Fixed an issue where “Spirit Infinite” had no cooldown

Fixed a bug where Instant Slash and Draw Slash might fail to properly complete the first-stage cooldown

Fixed incorrect positioning of skill icons