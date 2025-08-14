🎉 A Hot August Weekend with Black Stigma!
The HOT TIME event continues this weekend!
🔥 \[HOT TIME – Two Perks]
Battle EXP +50% and Diamond Acquisition +50% Boost!
Earn more Diamonds and EXP more from PVP mode!
Login Reward 🎁 Waterbomb Recruit Ticket × 5, Normal Recruit Ticket X 15
Simply log in during HOT TIME to receive event items via in-game mail!
📅 Event Period
(PDT) August 14, 2025 – 08:00 AM to August 18, 2025 – 00:00 AM
(UTC) August 14, 2025 – 15:00 PM to August 18, 2025 – 07:00 AM
Cool off and have fun this weekend with Black Stigma!
Thank you! 💥
The BLACK STIGMA Team
