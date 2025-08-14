 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19594082 Edited 14 August 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 A Hot August Weekend with Black Stigma!

The HOT TIME event continues this weekend!

🔥 \[HOT TIME – Two Perks]

Battle EXP +50% and Diamond Acquisition +50% Boost!

Earn more Diamonds and EXP more from PVP mode!

Login Reward 🎁 Waterbomb Recruit Ticket × 5, Normal Recruit Ticket X 15

Simply log in during HOT TIME to receive event items via in-game mail!

📅 Event Period

(PDT) August 14, 2025 – 08:00 AM to August 18, 2025 – 00:00 AM

(UTC) August 14, 2025 – 15:00 PM to August 18, 2025 – 07:00 AM

Cool off and have fun this weekend with Black Stigma!

Thank you! 💥

The BLACK STIGMA Team

