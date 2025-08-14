New 2D portrait sets for all cultures. 3D models prioritize optimization over facial details because:

Performance constraints with numerous characters Greater need for social identifiers (leadership/gender) through silhouettes, attire, and weapons

Both 2D/3D assets will receive further detail enhancements.

Players can now more visually perceive characters' ethnicity, cultural background, and social status than before.

Society is structured by individuals of differing statuses, constituting the social fabric.

In defining one's social status: Attire, hairstyle, headwear, and facial hair carry more weight than facial features.

We are visually paving the way for the upcoming "Society Shaping" mechanics.

Refinements are ongoing.