Coin Pusher Released

We're proud to announce that Coin Pusher Reloaded has now released, and is of course entirely free to play and enjoy! We hope you have a fun time with the game, especially since you can complete it in a quick sitting!

Bugs? Issues?

Let us know if you have any problems in the game, and we'll do our best to respond to you and get out a timely update with any fixes. You can report bugs directly through the Steam forum, or via our Discord, or even if we're live on Twitch while working on a sequel!

Live Development on Twitch

We definitely recommend joining us over on our Twitch channel, as we livestream the development of our games from 9AM to 4PM CET on weekdays, with the occasional gameplay stream strewn in.

We love interacting with our community who also helps us shape the future of our games. We have just started on the sequel for Coin Pusher Reloaded, which we intend to make much bigger and better!

Either way, we really hope you enjoy the game, and we look forward to bringing you more games in the future! Thank you for giving Coin Pusher Reloaded a try; now show me those speedrunning stats!