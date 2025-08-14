 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19593841 Edited 14 August 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses several minor bugs identified in version 0.9.4e

Fixes

  • Bladent tutorial: improved timing for Tactical Attack completion.

  • Added Prop Indicator for interactable props.

  • Frozen Hurricane Snare: corrected VFX behavior.

  • Sound settings: gamepad navigation and adjustment supported.

  • 2nd boss Jisil: improved VFX for clarity and readability.

  • Bladent Impulse Camera: reduced intensity for a less aggressive effect.

  • Flesh rewards: removed bugged reward from the pool.


Thanks for the bug reports everyone!

