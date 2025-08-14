This hotfix addresses several minor bugs identified in version 0.9.4e
Fixes
Bladent tutorial: improved timing for Tactical Attack completion.
Added Prop Indicator for interactable props.
Frozen Hurricane Snare: corrected VFX behavior.
Sound settings: gamepad navigation and adjustment supported.
2nd boss Jisil: improved VFX for clarity and readability.
Bladent Impulse Camera: reduced intensity for a less aggressive effect.
Flesh rewards: removed bugged reward from the pool.
Thanks for the bug reports everyone!
Changed files in this update