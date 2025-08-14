You can now use the magitech pulley in Ballant Mine!Travel straight down to the underground in an instant!
- Improved some NPC images.
- Replaced some missing translation texts.
- Fixed an issue where the Vampire Suit could not be crafted at the magic sewing machine.
- Fixed an issue where the Copper Pickaxe was not equipped after completing the mining quest.
(If you have already completed the quest, please use the Early Access Pocket item.)
- Set the start screen to windowed mode for optimization.
* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.
* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.
Thank you.
KKANGTO STUDIO
