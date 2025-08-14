You can now use the magitech pulley in Ballant Mine!

Travel straight down to the underground in an instant!- Improved some NPC images.- Replaced some missing translation texts.- Fixed an issue where the Vampire Suit could not be crafted at the magic sewing machine.- Fixed an issue where the Copper Pickaxe was not equipped after completing the mining quest.(If you have already completed the quest, please use the Early Access Pocket item.)- Set the start screen to windowed mode for optimization.* Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.Instead, contact the developer at* In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.If this happens, please contact the developer.Thank you.KKANGTO STUDIO