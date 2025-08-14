MateEngine 1.9.0 – Nightly Update
What is a Nightly Update?
A Nightly Update is a release with new features that are still being developed or need more user feedback before the final version.
New:
Added a "Show / Hide App in Taskbar" toggle to the System Tray. This lets you enable or disable the app icon in the taskbar, making it easier to use MateEngine with programs like OBS Studio. The System Tray icon always stays visible so you can toggle this feature at any time.
Note: This setting is not saved between sessions. MateEngine will always start hidden by default. If you want this to be a permanent setting, please join the discussion in the Changelog thread.
Added the option to enable or disable Dance Animation Transitions. When enabled, the avatar will switch dances after a set amount of time.
Added two new sliders:
Dance Transition Time: Controls how long the transition between dances takes.
Dance Animation Time: Sets the delay between each dance switch.
Added a "Delete Chat History" button to the Debugging Buttons next to the GC Kill Button. This clears the AI chat history.
Preview Features:
Sleeping (Development Preview):
If the pet stays idle for 30 seconds, it will lay down and enter a sleep state. It wakes up if dragged, starts dancing, or enters another state. This feature is available as a test in the Debug Menu.
Changes:
Updated the Discord logo color to match other social icons.
Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the taskbar entry might stay visible after the pet loads.
Changed files in this update