Added a "Show / Hide App in Taskbar" toggle to the System Tray. This lets you enable or disable the app icon in the taskbar, making it easier to use MateEngine with programs like OBS Studio. The System Tray icon always stays visible so you can toggle this feature at any time.

Note: This setting is not saved between sessions. MateEngine will always start hidden by default. If you want this to be a permanent setting, please join the discussion in the Changelog thread.