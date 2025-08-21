🥕🍅 PC Patch Notes: v1.0.1.0 🥕🍅

Hullo Hobbits,

Thank you for your patience as we pruned, spruced, weeded, planted and tended to all sorts of things in the garden for our new PC patch — released today!

We've adjusted the quality needed for certain club hand-ins.

A proper shared meal needs more than just good ingredients. It also relies on letters arriving exactly when they should, and your meal not being skipped.

A bothersome bug had Old Noakes casting his line in the oddest of places. The master angler is now back fishing where he knows best.

Some items placed outside of one's home were disappearing without so much as a goodbye. This mystery has been cleared up, and everything should stay right where you left it.

In more good news, there have been some shader loading improvements.

Browsing your pantry and admiring all of your fine produce is now even smoother (thanks to improved UI at certain resolutions).

You might not have noticed an unsightly seam in that lovely yellow shirt, but our artists certainly did.

Some garden beds were holding onto more water than they ought. Everything’s draining properly now.

The placement of some decorations was a bit out of sorts. They've been nudged back into place.

On Steam Deck, Bywater's townsfolk had a habit of stacking up on one another. We've given them a gentle reminder about gravity and boundaries.

Some text was turning up larger than expected. It's now back to its usual, more polite size.

The game was being unhelpfully stubborn when backing out of the Exit Game prompt. It’s now quick to respond, just like a Hobbit when offered pie.

Some Hobbits found their arms could clip through beehives. It's been sorted, and the bees are very relieved.

On Steam Deck, the virtual keyboard is now much more well-mannered and should now always be raised when needed on the name screen.

The birds are finding their way more sensibly around newly unlocked garden beds.

No more decorations floating about mid-air. They'll now stay put on that nice table or shelf, just as they should.

Some of the tables were being fussy about exactly where decorations should sit. They'll now be more accommodating.

Old Noakes's undergarments (if you know, dear Hobbit, you know) have now been kindly restored to their proper location.

As his tale unfolds, master angler Old Noakes will remain where he's most content: perched by (or in!) a body of water.

Some UI buttons were proving to be a little troublesome, remaining visible after they should have disappeared.

Hobbits can go to bed soundly (without UI issues) after another beautiful day in The Shire.

Some Hobbits found they were being terribly impolite by falling asleep while in conversation with good company.

We've been out in the garden with some compost (or, what we like to call performance improvements) to make plants grow even better.

Barley kept turning up in the chicken trough, though the hens didn't seem to mind.

The hens were doing their part, but their eggs were in a muddle. Worry not, breakfast is back on track!

The snow is beautiful here, but a bit of a nuisance when it's inside your home. Rest assured, you won't see any more flakes falling above your furniture.

We've oiled some hinges so that it's quicker to swap between the tools of your choosing, be they mouse and keyboard or controller.

We've spruced up how some special fonts made their first appearance.

Hobbits might notice highlighting fixes in the decorations menu.

Some decorative items aren't quite suited to the kitchen.

A strange cube was causing a bit of a stir in The Shire.

Moving trees were keenly spotted in The Shire. Not Ents, mind you, but rather a curious phenomenon that we've tended to.

The sound of footsteps has been softened slightly. Your Hobbit feet now tread a bit more gently.

In some cutscenes, the camera took an unexpected detour underground into the good, tilled earth.

We've adjusted the order in which items are loaded from your game save, like laying out the perfect picnic.

A small hiccup with arrow keys and shared meal locations has been tidied.

Some UI was disappearing much too quickly when loading a save.

No more rummaging about, your pantry now selects the first item when you open it.

There should be no more performance stumbles when you're using your watering can to tend to your taters — or anything else you're busy growing.

Some folks found themselves falling asleep after entering certain Act III tales, only to wake and discover they couldn't carry on.

Best to be inside when choosing some stylish attire. You can no longer open your wardrobe from outside of your home.

A good Hobbit name is like a good meal: unforgettable. Our UI will now remember your custom name should you return to character customisation. has a kind heart — one that'll always welcome you to Bywater, even if you stop and reload the game immediately after you customise your Hobbit.

Camera sensitivity has been tinkered downwards a bit when using your mouse.

The birds are wonderfully helpful guides, but not when they're guiding you through locked gates and doors. We've had a quiet word with them about choosing better routes.

No more waiting around for a friendly word; NPC dialogue will now load more quickly.

A Hobbit home is all about comfort, and it's certainly not comforting finding yourself underneath those nicely tiled floors of yours. You can rest easy knowing you'll wake up safe and sound inside your home.

It is now easier to select all shared meal locations when using a keyboard and mouse... the kind of news that will get the whole village talking.

A moderately full pantry will no longer be a bother to navigate while using a controller.

Even The Shire welcomes a little rain — it makes things bloom, after all! Rainy days are forecast to return between years 3 and 5.

Hobbits speaking Chinese, Japanese and Korean will find things running smoother from the start of their time in Bywater.

Befriend Young Tom Cotton and he'll share some goods both rare and wonderous.

You'll now be able to complete the final chapter of your relationship with Sandyman. Of course, as any Hobbit knows, a good friendship is never really finished; it simply carries on, one tasty, shared meal at a time.

Hobbits can now reduce depth-of-field settings in the Graphics menu. We hope this helps our dear friends who were experiencing a spot of motion sickness.

The pantry has been given a tidy and is now better at distinguishing when you're simply rearranging your stores or removing something for good.