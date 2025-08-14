1. Added the Desolate God SP · Frostburn Blessing Rong, which can be obtained by drawing the Divine Subduing Stone or redeeming a code. It does not currently support self selection.

2. Open the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth chapters of the plot.

3. The SSR level wasteland god "Shengqing" has entered the SSR self selection pool and can be obtained through self selected props.

The promotion challenge activity has ended.

5. The event scene has added a "Ascending the Rank Bug Fix" event, where players with the profession of "Xin Hou" can fix bugs.

6. The SSR self selected gift package redemption code activity has ended.

7. Add the "SP Frost and Fire Blessing" redemption code activity.

8. Add the "SP Frost and Ashes Blessing" challenge activity.