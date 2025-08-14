Features

Added a new trigger ‘On Start Of Game’, have a look at the balance changes below for more!

New Backgrounds, they might look familiar for those who have been paying attention to our socials!

Reworked In-Match pause screen, now with quests so you can track your progress!

Buffs and de-buffs are now shown signified with colored text, on the relevant element. This can be disabled within the graphics settings.

You will now get emails when account transfers are completed, if you signed up with an email, you will get email when the transfer is completed, and the linked IW1 email will also receive a notification that transfer has happened.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with Speaks with Wind's Choice descriptions sharing the same text.

Improved Battlefield Display in profile screen

Re added EULA to on-boarding process

Fixed Unstoppable stopping when killing a character with 1 life.

Fixed issue with character deaths while Engine of Reincarnation was not deployed counting towards Engine of Reincarnation's effect, and would not reset when Engine of Reincarnation was deployed

Fixed issue where you could drop cards into the wrong zone in the tutorial, causing a soft-lock.

Fixed issue where on-boarding process would always be skipped, regardless if you saw it

Added Account Transfer Info to on-boarding Process

Fixed minor issues with Login screen

Selected Default Card back now is set for new decks, and card back is copied for Saved As decks

Fixed issue where the deckbuilder button in the play screen would sometimes fail

Costs are now more consistently shown in wish panel

Fixed issue where when Agent Coyle Synergy killed cards he would only buff Mereors in-play

Fixed unsaved deck prompt when 'saving as' a deck

Fixed issue where stored value tooltips would incorrectly be treated as secret



Balance Changes

Inevitable Dead changed to:

"Bloodthirst 2

At the start of game, all Inevitable Dead in your Deck are placed into your Hand."

Dugg changed to:

“At the start of game, your Fortress permanently gains unlimited maximum health.

The first time Dugg takes damage each turn, your Fortress heals 10 damage.

At the end of turn, if your Fortress has 200 health or more, you win the game."

Flagbearer Make an attack trigger

Flame dawn has a lot of single use exhaust effects with stumble and other various abilities, so I wanted to maintain the core use of the card in most scenarios but reward a player who can keep it alive.

Vesta Buffs are no longer permanent.

There isn’t a reason for this particular hand and deck buff to be permanent, so to be more consistent with other similar effects, I’m removing the permanent tag.

Infernal Summoner Stats 13/10 -> 13/15

The poor statline of what is already a fairly niche card even in Rift Run was dramatically impacting its pick rate and play rate. While recent adjustments to both underperforming cards and appearance rates have improved CoV’s performance in Rift Run, its still one of the lower tier factions that wants a small boost to its lower tier Characters.

Scepter of the Deep Removed the morale reduction ability, reduce the morale cost of the demon token to 2

Scepter of the Deep isn’t a really big power level problem, but it can lead to games stalling out a very long time. The Scepter player should feel some small pressure to finish off the foe rather than playing as safe as possible with chump blocks.

Poison: 4dmg -> 5dmg

With commanders getting a bit more protected or having their health increased over the last few patches this card has been really underperforming and we want to make it not as embarrassing to play even if it shouldn’t be premium removal by any stretch.

Rampaging Stag: Enrage 3 -> Enrage 4 Gains Piercing until end of turn rather than Untouchable

Enraged Hulker: Enrage 6 -> Enrage 9



Skraar’s Young: 4cost: Enrage 6 -> 7Cost: Enrage 15

Enrage overall has been underperforming for a long long time even in Rift Run, so we are making some buffs and shuffling around of costs and will continue to keep an eye on how they perform.

Shamba, the Ferocious: 2P -> 1P 10/10 -> 14/14

As a far clunkier Pack Leader this card was consistently overshadowed in every format. Having increased starting stats and reducing the purity we hope to see open some more options especially as many factions have been getting additional Beast cards.



Strikes When Struck Base stats reduced from 7/14 -> 6/12 and bonus decreased from +7/+0 -> +6/+0

The recent buff to this card was leaving other Warpath 4 drops with little room to compete, especially in rift run, thus toning this down a little bit and potentially looking at buffs to other options in the future.

Honorable Farewell: Morale cost reduction only lasts until end of turn.

While DoD having access to a cheap “Cantrip” is something we want to keep, the impact this could have on turn 1 when used on high morale commanders in Control Mirrors was higher than we wished.

Undead Corruption: Added tooltip to character’s under the status effect.

Explore redesign - let you get more locations if you want

Choose one:

Search your deck for a Location and put it in your Hand.

If you control a Location, draw 2 cards.

Void Split Become hybrid purity. No longer works on death-prevented characters. Clarify wording about who gets the copies.

3 cost

1x (CoV or Ex) purity

Kill target Character on the Battlefield. If you do, its controller creates two Demons in the same zone with half of its attack, health, and morale, rounded down.

This is an effect that makes sense for Exiles and would be good to give them access to - like Dehumanize, it can be used to fuel your Consumes. It’s also not too bad for morale strategies. While still broadly weaker than Death Ray, it’s probably more interesting than it was before at least.

Spirit Guard 5cost -> 8cost stats increased to 15/22

Spirit Guard and Steadfast warrior both played in nearly identical spaces which was having a negative impact especially on Rift Run. Additionally DoD was lacking a high cost 1P defensive option so shifting this design solves both issues.



Adaptive master buffed 7/7 -> 8/8 When you Deploy Adaptive Master, you may Overcharge it once. If you do, it gains +0/+2 and it deals morale damage instead of Fortress damage.

Adaptive Master was one of the weakest and least picked overcharge character cards in Rift Run. This new statline and ability we think will add some interesting decision points about if you overcharge, attack, or defend for Rift Run.

Irial, Champion of Resolve Redesign:

At the start of combat, if Champion of Resolve is deployed, Remove up to the top 2 Angels from your Graveyard and create that many 2/2 Angels. These Angels are Removed when they die.

10/10 -> 15/15

The Resolve mechanic isn’t really needed when the Graveyard works fine, especially if your playing her from hand. This also helps promote some undersupported strategies like Taxera or self-mill.

Links

- Discord

- Patreon

- Website