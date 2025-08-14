 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19593446 Edited 14 August 2025 – 06:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Online play can only be done with the same game version. Please update in a timely manner

Update the input system and fix the issue of some keys malfunctioning

The room list matching has been modified to global matching

Fix some collision issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
