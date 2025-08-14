Hey Neighbours!



Exciting news today:

Garland will be exiting Early Access and moving to full release on 27th Aug 2pm (AEST)!



To celebrate, I’ll be hosting a stream on Twitch and Youtube (@VioletLeBeaux on both) so grab your friends and come join me to celebrate this milestone!



New roadmap!

Like I mentioned last time, moving to release status won’t change anything in terms of the update schedule, you can read the new roadmap here if you want to see what’s on the way: https://wiki.moonlightingarland.com/Roadmap.html

On to the update!

This will most likely be the last update before the release, though I might sneak in another patch if time allows.



The biggest changes in today’s update are:

- Early Access gifts! You will be mailed some exclusive bed and couch, a healthy muffin trophy and some cold hard cashhhh as a thank you for playing!

- Added a welcome screen for first time players.

- Passing out now takes you to the Medical Center for a short cutscene. Depending on how unlucky you are, you’ll lose a couple of items and Hannah will charge you on a sliding scale (max f100).

- The addition of a help tab in settings which has some common reset/rescue options.

- Small adjustments to mental energy drains.

- Lots of little polish things and bug fixes.

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

Early Access 1.3.7E - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 13/08/25

Current song: That Don’t Impress Me Much - Shania Twain

Early Access Rewards:

- Added special reward mail for Early Access Players as a thank you including $10k and an exclusive bed, couch and trophy.

General:

- Fixed portraits size and spacing on small screens.

- Fixed hotbar placement incorrect on small screens

- Tutorial - Minor update to controls shown during TV shows

- Updated bug report url and other web urls.

- Mail - Fixed mail import on very old save files.

- Credits - minor updates

- Added save/load/transition animation to bottom right corner.

- Updated icons and splash pages.

- Intro - Add version to front page.

- Intro - Add welcome pop up for first time players.

- Settings - Changed to auto select load button.

- Initiatives - Temporarily replaced the reward for Museum donations with 1k florins (back room of museum coming soon)

- Birch Lobby - fixed tile alignment.

- Medical Center - Fixed bed colour.

- Settings - Added help tab with various triggers for accessibility or getting unstuck.

- Furniture - Fixed a few chairs that were spawning as toilets.

- Furniture - adjusted resale prices of trophy items.

- Mail - Added ability to mail furniture items.

- Pets - Fixed pets not spawning sometimes.

- Tools - Fixed cleaning cloth label not immediately turning red when you run out of uses.

- Audio - Added ambient sounds for snow, rain, heavy rain, storm, recycling centre, outside of Nights, beach, docks.

- Audio - Added Tears of Crystal Remixxx to Nights interior.

- Key items - Fixed issue with sprite not saving properly.

Controls:

- Added joystick input in UI areas.

- Minor updates to UI to preference or display only the relevant controls when devices are connected.

- Minor updates to support touchscreen on handheld devices better. (still not great)

Tasks/Events:

- Buffs intro event - fixed trigger so it doesn’t conflict with passing out.

- Private Detective - Fixed Man Hunt not ticking off in diary when completed.

- Meet the city - reenabled meet the city quest when Meet the Neighbours is completed. Updated a few of the wordings for Ryan to be more accurate. Note this won’t display subtasks on old save files currently.

- Meet the neighbours - Updated a few of the wordings for Ryan to be more accurate.

NPCs:

- Fixed sliding around paths

- Added better speed control for different fps.

- Fixed npcs walking in place at lifts.

- Added +3 petal points when talking to an NPC for the second time that day.

- Added -1 petal points to any NPC you haven’t talked to that day (that you’ve already met)

Player:

- Added free - yourself mode to auto slide out of objects when stuck.

- Passing out - you will now wake up in bed if you’re in your apartment or at the medical centre if you’re outside.

- Passing out - Added cutscene for waking up.

- Passing out - You will now use a random amount of items and max $100 if you’re taken to the medical centre.

- Passing out - Fixed being caught in a pass out loop if passing out, saving, exiting and loading immediately.

- Adjust mental health drain slightly.

Steam Cloud Save:

- Fixed integration for Steam Cloud Save and Steam Overlay on Mac!

- Moved settings file to player folder.

Saves:

- Added auto save point after train intro scene.

- Fixed crash on migrating very old save files with specific plant types.

- Added checks so spamming save/load is less likely to cause overwriting or corruption.

Optimisation:

- Fixed fishing cast speed on low fps.

- Many small back end changes to support other platforms.

- Added async functionality for save/load, audio import, room persistence.

- Small changes to resetting (mostly only applicable today debug mode).

- Added faux async control system for future optimisations.

- Reassigned all texture pages across platforms, swapped all to QOI format.

- Big clean up of NPC code for future logic changes.

- Cleaned up some old objects.