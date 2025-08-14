Good news, I've been working on the next level (the last for the second path), and I've finished working on the backgrounds.

But since a whole level takes time, I've decided to take a break mid way, and address a few known issues with the game.



Aside for bug fixes, I'm reworking a few cards and mechanics.

One important change I'm making is drop rates for cards.

I feel that despite the game having a lot of cards (on par with StS), runs often feel too similar in terms of the cards you find. At the same time, Legendary cards don't feel as special as they should.

Because of this, I've reworked how card rewards work for normal, mini boss, and boss fights, as well as for golden chests.

This change may not be great, or good at all, but I want to give it a try and see how the game goes for a while.

I'll go back to making the next level, and there probably won't be updates until that's ready (unless I need to make some important bug fix).

Changes:

(Warrior) Reworked Boost: it will now always give you 1 strength, 1 defense and 1 SP as long as you have Boost charges. Will give you 1 more of each for every 10 charges. These statuses WON'T disappear next turn anymore. You'll lose half boost charges (rounded up) +1 at the start of the turn.

(General) Reworked how rarity is handled for fights and gold chest rewards.

(General) Starting a new run, or loading a saved one should now be a lot faster.

(General) Slightly reworked the anti stalling mechanic, to give more weight to turns where the player doesn't play any attack cards.

(General) Added a small delay before you can pick a card when receiving a card reward, to avoid clicking on one by mistake (this could easily happen during the Enigma encounter).

(Enemy) Ice Elemental will now give 1 Evasion charge instead of 2.

(Enemy) The boss Husk will now have a "Dry" status that will make it impossible for it to heal. This is to avoid interactions with the card Bite Mark or any future additions that may heal it, making it basically impossible to beat.

(Mark) Keep has now an additional effect: when the card is discarded, go to combo 4.

(Event) Added Ice Melt to the pool of cards you can give to the Hurt Creature.

(Card) Stance Change cost raised to 3-1 from 0-0.

(Card) Weak Spot will now deal double damage when the enemy is not blocking.

(Card) Lightning Bolt's thunder gain raised to 3 from 2.

(Card) Foam's water reduction increased to 5 from 2.

(Card) Bird Feather's cost decreased to 1 from 3.

(Card) Vacuum's cost out of combo raised to 6 from 4.

(Card) Discharge's Delay set to fixed 2 instead of being relative to the current Thunder value.

(Cards) Ice Melt, High Conductor, Aerodynamics, Static Electricity and Kindle cards converted to Rare instead of Common.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a new bug that would make it impossible to get the Academy Dropout achievement.

Mud Slide card would show an "earth" damage animation as if it were AoE, fixed.

When pressing control and shift at the same time, the game would get locked in "showing cards combo value" mode. This state can be exited by simply pressing control or shift again, but for unaware users, the game is now set to exit this with either mouse click.

Fixed Parasite effect staying on cards after discarding the Parasite card, this time hopefully for good.

Set Paralux mini boss to remove all its statuses before copying the player's. This should remove cases where this enemy's statuses would do weird stuff.

There is a bug I can't pinpoint with the shop, that may make it so portals are clickable while the shop is open. Added an additional check so that portals should never be able to be accessed while the shop is open.

Risk of Heat would make it so until you hit End Turn, the enemy's Countdown would never go down. Fixed.

You could hit End Turn while copying, burning or discarding cards. Fixed.

Fixed bad text in Hydro Gauntlet card.

Fixed a small gap while enemies are gaining statuses at the stat of a fight, where the player could play cards before enemies gain the statuses.

Fixed the "alternative font" button not to work when used from the in run menu.

