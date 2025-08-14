 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19593346 Edited 14 August 2025 – 08:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Changed the cost in in-game rubles and the OG of the guide at the “Sawmill” and “Treatment Plant” fortification points.

– Now in the Liubech solo dungeon, the light from the red lamps on the first floor turns off without delay.

– Fixed an issue where it was impossible to have a dialogue with Shtaket, even if there were quests that required talking to him.

Note: An exception is the situation when, during the "Battle for Liubech" story chapter, a curfew is declared in the city.

– Now the part-time job with Sergeant Burnt correctly rewards with reputation with the “UNION”.

– Fixed the name of the effect of the artifact Rubber β.

– Fixed an issue where the KIH-5 did not protect against the effects of mushroom spores.

– Fixed an issue related to the respawn window for the attacking side at the fortification points of New Land, Southern Island.

– Fixed an issue where the dragged item would be dropped and the pop-up window with brief information would disappear while loading the magazine.

– Fixed an issue related to light in the “Hive” dungeon.

– Fixed an issue where items purchased from the in-game store would disappear after completing the tutorial.

– Fixed an issue where it was impossible to take the “Witches boilers” quest.

– Fixed an issue where it was impossible to use the benches of Maxim Anatolievich and Ex-Master of Distillery.

– Fixed localization of some NPCs, dialogues and locations.

– Fixed various typos in the text.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team

