FINALLY!
We are back with more changes !!!
Game has been refitted and remodeled into glorious 16:9 aspect ratio !!!!
Fixed SO many bugs
ADDED ACHIEVEMENTS ?!??
Made the game possible
Power and Oxygen now depletes 30% slower
Ai values have been shifted
Nights 2 and 3 are harder, 4 is easier
Tweaked after-night AI to make it just barely possible
Fixed bug where AI did not scale properly
Finally added local saving instead of codes
cutscenes are still in 4:3. it fits the aesthetic.
