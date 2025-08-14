 Skip to content
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19593321 Edited 14 August 2025 – 06:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FINALLY!

We are back with more changes !!!

  • Game has been refitted and remodeled into glorious 16:9 aspect ratio !!!!

  • Fixed SO many bugs

  • ADDED ACHIEVEMENTS ?!??

  • Made the game possible

    • Power and Oxygen now depletes 30% slower

    • Ai values have been shifted

    • Nights 2 and 3 are harder, 4 is easier

    • Tweaked after-night AI to make it just barely possible

  • Fixed bug where AI did not scale properly

  • Finally added local saving instead of codes

cutscenes are still in 4:3. it fits the aesthetic.

