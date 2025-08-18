Stalkers, we are back with the new fixes.



Here is the full list of changes:

Fixed an issue that caused mutants to teleport during the attack.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could spawn in the air.

Fixed an issue where bloodsuckers could spawn in large groups and too often.

Fixed an issue where the door to the Skadovsk hub could be permanently closed.

Fixed an issue where some A-Life NPCs could spawn in the quest areas.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs could spawn in the radiation field on the Slag Heap.

Fixed an issue where the subtitles for the intro cinematic were out of sync.

Fixed mistakes in the credits.

Fixed an issue where the interact dots could be missing for some items.

Fixed an issue where the sound could be corrupted during the credits on Xbox.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs could spawn in unexpected places.

Fixed a bug where the left arm of an NPC could be twisted when they were only holding a pistol.

Fixed an issue where the HUD widgets could be displayed while PDA is open on the ultra-wide monitors.

4 crashes fixed.

Your reports keep the Zone safer. Every bug you flag, every detail you share on social media or in the Technical Support Hub, helps us track new anomalies. Keep your eyes open, and if you see something that doesn’t belong, let us know here:

🔗 https://support.stalker2.com/hc



Good hunting, stalkers!

⚠️ WARNING



The Zone is ever-changing and a new Patch can shift Her structure. If you’ve chosen to walk the path with modifications, know this: they may not withstand the latest shifts. If you have performance or stability issues following the release of Patch 1.5.2, we recommend you to disable your mods.



For more information on how to correctly uninstall modifications, read the dedicated topic:





