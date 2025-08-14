- Added a feature in the settings to switch displays in fullscreen and wallpaper modes.
- Added master volume control and a background auto-mute option in the settings (due to implementation limitations, background auto-mute is currently unavailable in wallpaper mode).
- Fixed an issue where the wallpaper mode window position was abnormal on multi-monitor setups.
- Optimized fullscreen and wallpaper mode compatibility for various screen aspect ratios.
- Added position limits for windows so they will no longer appear outside the visible screen area after restarting the game.
- Fixed an issue where switching to desktop pet mode would cause the UI to gradually shift.
- Fixed an issue where mini-games sometimes failed to refresh.
v1.0.3 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
