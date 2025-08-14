 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS The Bazaar Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19593236 Edited 14 August 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a feature in the settings to switch displays in fullscreen and wallpaper modes.
  • Added master volume control and a background auto-mute option in the settings (due to implementation limitations, background auto-mute is currently unavailable in wallpaper mode).
  • Fixed an issue where the wallpaper mode window position was abnormal on multi-monitor setups.
  • Optimized fullscreen and wallpaper mode compatibility for various screen aspect ratios.
  • Added position limits for windows so they will no longer appear outside the visible screen area after restarting the game.
  • Fixed an issue where switching to desktop pet mode would cause the UI to gradually shift.
  • Fixed an issue where mini-games sometimes failed to refresh.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3363271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link